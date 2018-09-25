Ateneo Blue Eagles out to extend winning streak

NOW on the upswing after opening their University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 81 campaign with a loss, the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles are out to continue rolling when they collide with the University of the East Red Warriors in Wednesday action at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Winners of their last two games heading into their 2 p.m. encounter with the Warriors, the Eagles (2-1) are determined to stay in top form early in the tournament and put themselves in better position to defend their title and eventually repeat as UAAP champions.

Ateneo defeated season host National University, 72-46, in its last game on Sept. 22 that had it dominating its opponent for much of the contest and never allowing the Bulldogs to get their bite.

Thirdy Ravena led a balanced Eagles attack with 13 points followed by Anton Asistio with nine and Adrian Wong and Mike Nieto with seven points each.

Eagles coach Tab Baldwin gave credit to the team’s defensive effort for the victory and for turning things around for them after debuting in Season 81 with a loss to Adamson University.

“I thought our defense was the way we wanted it to be played. We don’t have any excuse not to play that way now… If we can get that defensive effort especially what we had in the first half [against NU] then we can be a difficult prospect for other teams,” said Mr. Baldwin after their win over NU.

Up against struggling UE (0-3), Mr. Baldwin said they are treating the match nothing less.

“Every single UAAP team that is out there to confront you giving their best game is dangerous. Until we break them down and analyze them I can’t speak anything specifically about their game but it’s our job as a basketball team to respect our opponent and I think they deserve our best. We respect them and will prepare 100% for them and go out there and do our best against them,” the Ateneo coach said.

The Warriors, now under coach Joe Silva, are off to another rough start in the UAAP, losing their first three assignments, the last one against De La Salle University, 82-72, on Sept. 23.

Veteran Alvin Pasaol is leading the Warriors with 24 points and 8.7 rebounds per game but after him no other UE player is averaging in double digits.

Coming after the Ateneo-UE clash is the match between league-leading Adamson (3-0) and University of the Philippines at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Justine Baltazar of La Salle (2-1) was the latest winner of the UAAP player of the week honors given by the league press corps.

Averaging 16.5 points and 13 rebounds a game in their last two matches, all wins, Baltazar is making hay as he finally gets the playing time under coach Louie Gonzalez.

In winning the award, Baltazar edged out teammate Aljun Melecio, Adamson’s Jerrick Ahanmisi, and Far Eastern University’s Prince Orizu. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo