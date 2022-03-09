Throughout the whole month of March, women take center stage at SM Supermalls. For inspiring us with their voice, their courage in everything they do, SM Supermalls salutes all Women of The World by giving them what their hearts desire most.

The Womenpreneur Market

From comfort food and beauty cosmetics to active lifestyle and more. Great finds that women love are on sale at the Womenpreneur Market, a gathering of pop ups of small and medium business endeavors for women, by women. Presented in partnership with various SM tenants, affiliates and women’s partner organizations. The Womenpreneur Market is open from March 1 to March 15.

1 of 5

Women at Home

The Home Edit Fair for Women opens a world of hobbies that women love to indulge in. Interior designing, gardening, baking, art and other ways of sprucing up the home have taken the fancy of today’s women. An inviting and charming home for her family and guests is in every woman’s bucket list. The Home Edit Fair is open from March 16 to March 31.

1 of 5

Women’s Wellness and Wednesday Sale

To be pampered from head to foot is an offer no woman can refuse. To avail of the offer at discounted prices makes it even more irresistible. For the whole month of March, women can avail of great deals from wellness salons at SM Supermalls, from facials, hair and body treatments to nail care and massage. Women’s Wellness is on from March 1 to March 31.

The Wednesday Sale is a weekly offering of special deals exclusively for women. Shopping on Wednesdays has become even more tempting for her at SM Supermalls. Catch the sale every Wednesday of the month: March 2,9, 16, 23, and 30

1 of 5

Women Who Lunch

From dining deals to specially prepared dishes and free drinks, women are in for some flavorful treats this month. Moms, Titas, Mars, Lolas, Sis and girlfriends may fulfill their cravings at participating restaurants and food outlets that are whipping up delicious offers exclusively for women. From March 1 to March 31.

Women’s month at SM Supermalls began with a Summit on Women Empowerment for a Sustainable Tomorrow entitled, Women Now and The Future that took place last March 8, in partnership with UN Women, Spark Philippines, Connected Women, and Girl Scouts of The Philippines. The hybrid summit focuses on womenpreneur mentorship with women in business such as, Rissa Mananquil- Trillo, Krie Lopez, Gina Romero and Jammy San Juan-Magsino, as well as empowering the next generation women with Antoinette Taus, Sam Tamayo, Mariane Rosario and Nina Lim-Yuson of Girl Scouts of the Philippines. Hosted by Karen Davila with keynote speech from Steven Tan, live at SM Megamall and the @smsupermalls Facebook page.

Women’s World, a celebration of Women’s month at SM Supermalls, aims to make every woman’s shopping experience more special and meaningful. Because at SM Supermalls, we know what she wants and what she deserves. Visit this link to see all our treats just for you. #WomenFeelAweSM

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.