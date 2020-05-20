ASICS shows support for St. Luke’s Hospital frontliners

IN A TOUGH BATTLE such as against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, help of any form goes a long way. For footwear and sports equipment maker ASICS, one way it is throwing support is by rallying behind medical frontliners as they lead the charge against the highly contagious respiratory disease.

Recently, to jumpstart Healthcare Week, Kobe, Japan-headquartered ASICS partnered with St. Luke’s Medical Center at Bonifacio Global City in showing appreciation for the work being done by emergency room staff and doctors by providing them with CARE shoes.

Lightweight sneakers with neutral cushioning, ASICS hopes that the CARE shoes would provide the comfort needed for medical frontliners during the long hours they spent in helping in the battle against COVID-19, which is still a growing concern for the country, with reported confirmed cases, as of this writing, numbering at 12,942.

And such gesture of help did not go unnoticed and unappreciated as the health workers who got their pairs of shoes were all smiles and were thankful.

ASICS, which operates in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, as well as South, East, and Southeast Asia, said its efforts would continue for other hospitals as well to ensure that frontliners would be taken care of and given the support they deserve.

For additional details on the ASICS efforts and its products, visit https://www.instagram.com/p/CAPW43LnsfM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









