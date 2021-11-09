The Ascott Limited Philippines (TAL) inaugurated its newest serviced residence in Makati, strengthening the company’s presence as one of the largest international hospitality players in the Philippines.

Located at H.V. Dela Costa St. in Salcedo Village, Somerset Central Salcedo Makati presents the comforts of a home and the conveniences of a hotel in one of the country’s most rewarding business and lifestyle districts. The residence offers 285 well-appointed units spread across five luxurious apartment configurations, as well as a host of amenities for leisure and business.

Present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Somerset Central Salcedo Makati were The Ascott Limited Philippines Deputy Country General Manager Philip Barnes, Grand Pine Inc’s Board Member Denise Lieuson, Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Gerard Ho Wei Hong, Department of Tourism OIC-Asst Secretary for Tourism Development and DOT-NCR Regional Director Woodrow Maquiling and The Ascott Limited Philippines City Manager Susan Salcedo.

The Ascott Limited Philippines has close to 5,500 units in 27 properties under its portfolio. The company is looking to open developments in Quezon City, Greenhills, Laguna, Davao and Cebu in the years to come.

To know more about Somerset Central Salcedo Makati, visit https://www.discoverasr.com/en/somerset-serviced-residence/philippines/somerset-central-salcedo-makati.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.