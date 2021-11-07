As more Pinoys turn to online shopping, exclusive deals pepper 11.11 sale

1 of 2

SHOPEE can vouch for the fact that e-commerce has seen a substantial boost over the past year, and with the 11.11 sale set for Thursday, another boost can be expected.

“This year, the e-commerce industry saw a 7.6% increase in conversion versus 2020,” Martin Yu, Director at Shopee Philippines, said during a press conference on Nov. 3, citing a global special report from We Are Social and Hootsuite.

“Heavier shopper traffic has been translating into a spike of checkouts, an encouraging sign of how consumers have responded to the online shopping experience,” he said.

During the press conference, Shopee presented the bargains that shoppers can grab on 11.11 and again on 12.12. They also presented a new commercial by actor Jackie Chan, as well as introduced their Christmas sale ambassador, Mr. Filipino Christmas himself, singer Jose Mari Chan.

New Shopee users get a free welcome package, bills cashback, free shipping, 100% off vouchers, and ₱1 deals with their first purchase. Mr. Yu pointed to these gifts as proof of the increase of the impact of e-commerce with Filipino shoppers. “Five million welcome gifts for new Shopee users have been redeemed since the start of the year,” he said.

He added that during the 9.9 sales, one out of every three shoppers was new to the platform. He also reported that eight million new local shops opened on Shopee.

The number of sellers and brands on Shopee increased by 60% in 2021, “proving the importance of scaling up digitization.” On the consumer side, Mr. Yu said that 64% of Filipinos surveyed said that had bought something online during the past week. “They turn to online shopping for their daily essentials,” he said.

DEALS ONLINE AND IN-STORE

Shoppers can look forward to exclusive deals from top brands such as Xiaomi, POCO, realme, Samsung, Nokia, Vivo, DJI, PerySmith, Deerma, Coocaa Home, and Bata Philippines during Shopee’s 11.11 sale.

Brands also stand to generate more in-store traffic through promotions from ShopeePay. Users can turn to Deals Near Me to check for special in-store deals from brands such as Puregold, National Bookstore, Fully Booked, Power Mac Center, The Generics Pharmacy, Family Mart, Lawson, Olympic Village, Shoe Salon, Potato Corner, Mary Grace, Bonchon, Papa John’s, Siomai House, and Fruitas Group of Companies.

Users can enjoy a quick and easy holiday shopping experience with Shopee’s Christmas in our Carts gift guides. They can get discounts up to 90% off on a wide range of branded gifts and bundles, from the latest gadgets to luxurious personal care items. They can also check out Shopee Mall for 10% off Mall vouchers, special deals on holiday gifts, and vouchers from their favorite brands. Highlights include 1-for-1 Deals, Early Platform Voucher Hunt, and Mega Midnight Sale, the Big Shopee Mall Sale on Nov. 8, the Big Electronics Sale on Nov. 9, and the Big Vouchers Sale on Nov. 10.

The 11.11 Christmas Sale TV Special, airing on GMA 7 and Shopee Live on Nov. 11, at 9:30 p.m., will showcase K-Pop stars NCT 127, as well as celebrities Jessy Mendiola, Aira Bermudez, Rocco Nacino, Klea Pineda, Andre Paras, and Gil Cuerva. Viewers stand a chance to win prizes and giveaways worth over ₱12 million, including two new house and lots and a car.

For more information on brands dropping their prices and other Shopee deals, visit https://shopee.ph/m/christmas-sale. — JLG