Malayan Bank makes it easier for people who plan to acquire a motorcycle through a loan. The motorcycle loan product, one of the bank’s “many products and services available,” is highlighted by an online selection of brand-new and used units. Malayan Bank’s quick and simple “search, select, and submit” process online features brands like Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki, and Yamaha — available at competitive rates and flexible 12-, 18-, 24-, or 36-month payment schemes. For the full list of available motorcycle units and information on the loan requirements, visit http://properties.malayanbank.com/motorcycle-requirements/. For more information, call the customer care team at (02) 8841 -7800, send an e-mail to customercare@malayanbank.com.ph, or visit any of Malayan Bank’s 21 branches across the country (check out https://www.malayanbank.com/branches for a list).