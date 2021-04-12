The winners at the 2021 BAFTA Awards

Best Film — Nomadland
Outstanding British Film — Promising Young Woman
Director — Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Original Screenplay — Promising Young Woman
Adapted Screenplay — Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (The Father)
Leading Actress — Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Leading Actor — Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Supporting Actress — Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Supporting Actor — Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer — Remi Weekes (His House)
Film not in the English Language — Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (Another Round)
Documentary — Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (My Octopus Teacher)
Animated Film — Pete Docter, Dana Murray (Soul)
Original Score — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Soul)
Casting — Lucy Pardee (Rocks)
Cinematography — Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)
Editing — Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (Sound of Metal)
Production Design — Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (Mank)
Costume Design — Ann Roth (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Make up and Hair — Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Sound — Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (Sound of Metal)
Special Visual Effects — Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (Tenet)
British Short Animation — Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (The Owl and the Pussycat)
British Short Film — Farah Nabulsi (The Present)
EE Rising Star Award — Bukky Bakray