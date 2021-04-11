Rolex updates the classics

1 of 2

FOR the Watches and Wonders 2021 virtual industry in Geneva, Rolex released new iterations of its classics, the Explorer, the Datejust, and the Oyster Perpetual.

The pieces were presented via an online press conference last week. First up was the Explorer and the Explorer II. This year, the Oyster Perpetual Explorer is available in a yellow Rolesor version, which combines Oystersteel and 18-karat gold. Oystersteel is corrosion-resistant and designed for challenging conditions — appropriate, considering that the Explorer was born as a collaboration with mountaineers, facing a trial at Mount Everest itself.

New dials, meanwhile, become the face of the changes with the Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36. A green face is inspired by tropical forests and palm trees, while another face is executed in fluted gold.

The Daytona, meanwhile, gets a new look with 18 carat yellow, white, or Everose gold. Meteorite dials — a unique feature — are made by Rolex with “metallic meteorite according to very strict aesthetic criteria,” according to a press release, making each piece unique (how many meteorites fall to earth every day, anyway?

Even in days like these, diamonds continue to be a girl’s best friend. Two new looks for Day-Date 36 and the Lady-Datejust show them encrusted in diamonds.

The Lady-Datejust is a treat: almost every inch of it, from middle case, bezel, dial to bracelet, is covered in diamonds (1,089, to be exact), and highlight the Roman numerals on the dial, along with the date window, perfectly.

The Day-Date, while already having diamonds on the dial and bezel, does not scrimp on the luxury either. Alligator leather straps in colors that match the hour markers hang from the watch (the choices are coral, turquoise, and burgundy), making for a surprisingly youthful and bold new selection. — JLG