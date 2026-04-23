Dining In/Out (04/23/26)

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Old Swiss Inn is closing shop

AFTER 32 years, Old Swiss Inn, the staple of many a late-night after-show meal in Makati, family outings, and early breakfasts, has announced that it will be closing its Makati branch on July 1, a casualty of redevelopment. While the restaurant’s owners are exploring opening in new locations, they will be reopening its old Paco, Manila branch. In the meantime, before the Olympia branch along Makati Ave. closes, diners are urged to take one last chance to celebrate with its Signature Moments Card (from May 1 to July 1) with special rewards and surprises. Details on how to join will be announced soon. Still available at the Makati branch are its party platters and take out which are made for sharing, its Dinner Drop delivery service, the Swiss Inn Deli for all-natural favorites, and catering.

Gordon Ramsay launching Idiot Sandwich pop-up

GORDON RAMSAY Bar & Grill Philippines has announced a limited time partnership with Gordon Ramsay’s Idiot Sandwich, marking the first pop-up of its kind anywhere in the world. The pop-up restaurant will debut outdoors, adjacent to Megaworld’s Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City, bringing the chef’s irreverent sandwich concept from screen to plate for Filipino diners. Born from Mr. Ramsay’s viral pop culture phenomenon, what began as a comedic sketch quickly evolved into a cult food moment, eventually inspiring its own spinoff YouTube smash sandwich-making series, as well as the cookbook Idiot Sandwich: 100+ Recipes to Elevate Your Sandwich Game. At its core, Idiot Sandwich champions a simple philosophy: seriously good food that does not take itself too seriously, and the sandwich pop-up promises a contemporary take on dining that is quality-driven, globally inspired, and anchored in bold flavors. The launch dates are currently being kept firmly under wraps. For launch updates, follow @gordonramsaybarandgrillph on Facebook and Instagram and @gordonramsayph on TikTok.

Red Lotus unveils new dishes

THE Bistro Group’s modern Chinese resto-bar, Red Lotus, has added new dishes to its menu. These include the Fiery Xiao Long Bao (classic soup dumplings filled with rich broth with a fiery and flavorful spice), XO Seafood Fried Rice (wok-fried rice with premium seafood and deep umami flavors from the XO sauce), Broccoli and Okra Soup, and, surprising in a Chinese restaurant, Buffalo Wings. Visit Red Lotus at Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Opus Mall, and at One Bonifacio, Bonifacio Global City. Follow @redlotusph for more news and updates.

Krispy Kreme Philippines teams up with SpongeBob

IN CELEBRATION of Krispy Kreme Philippines’ 20th anniversary, the doughnut brand is launching its SpongeBob Doughnut Collection. This features six doughnuts inspired by the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants: SpongeBob himself (a beignet with dark chocolate filling, dipped in yellow chocolate coating, decorated with candy toppers, jelly belly, kreme dark chocolate, and red and green-colored chocolates), Patrick (star-shaped with strawberry filling, dipped in a pink-coral chocolate coating, decorated with dark chocolate, candy toppers, and olive green and purple-colored chocolates), Squidward (a shell donut with custard filling, dipped in soft teal chocolate coating, decorated with candy toppers), Gary the Snail (a shell donut with creamy vanilla filling, dipped in a pink-coral chocolate coating, decorated with candy toppers, and colored chocolates), the Krabby Patty (a glazed shell donut sliced in half, filled with brownie batter, green, yellow and red-colored chocolates, and topped with sesame seeds), and a Pineapple House Doughnut (a shell donut with Pineapple Kreme filling, dipped in tangerine coconut glaze, decorated with candy toppers, and chocolate). The SpongeBob Doughnuts are currently available until June 7, starting at P80 per piece. Snag the full collection and it comes in a limited-edition SpongeBob-themed box, starting at P480 for a box of six. Available for dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and delivery.

McDonald’s collaborates with Super Mario

THE Super Mario Galaxy, inspired by the animated movie of the same name and part of the broader Super Mario universe, is available in the Super Mario Happy Meal, a limited-time offer. Aside from the Happy Meal, McDonald’s is also launching its new Flavor Galaxy Specials — a lineup of dining items inspired by the movie. The Super Mario Happy Meal comes with 10 Super Mario Galaxy character toys that can also be used as keychains, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Yoshi, and more. Each Happy Meal also includes a Digital Activation Card that can be scanned to unlock an interactive Super Mario Galaxy experience, where the user can tap characters to reveal their locations and explore the galaxy. The new Flavor Galaxy Specials include the Galaxy Truffle Mushroom Cheeseburger, the Cosmic Raspberry McFloat, the Cosmic Cucumber Melon McFloat, and the Hazelrock McFlurry. These limited-time treats are available at all McDonald’s stores nationwide.