THE Olivier Awards for theater were handed out in London on Sunday. Below is a list of winners in the major categories.

Best new play Punch

Best new musicalPaddington The Musical

Best musical revivalInto the Woods

Best revivalAll My Sons

Noël Coward award for best new entertainment or comedy playOh, Mary!

Best actor — Jack Holden, Kenrex

Best actress — Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia

Best actor in a musical — James Hameed and Arti Shah, Paddington The Musical

Best actress in a musical — Rachel Zegler, Evita

Best actor in a supporting role — Paapa Essiedu, All My Sons

Best actress in a supporting role — Julie Hesmondhalgh, Punch

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical — Tom Edden, Paddington The Musical

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical — Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Paddington The Musical

Sir Peter Hall award for best director — Luke Sheppard, Paddington The Musical

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