Home Arts & Leisure The winners at the 2026 Olivier Awards
The winners at the 2026 Olivier Awards
THE Olivier Awards for theater were handed out in London on Sunday. Below is a list of winners in the major categories.
Best new play — Punch
Best new musical — Paddington The Musical
Best musical revival — Into the Woods
Best revival — All My Sons
Noël Coward award for best new entertainment or comedy play — Oh, Mary!
Best actor — Jack Holden, Kenrex
Best actress — Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia
Best actor in a musical — James Hameed and Arti Shah, Paddington The Musical
Best actress in a musical — Rachel Zegler, Evita
Best actor in a supporting role — Paapa Essiedu, All My Sons
Best actress in a supporting role — Julie Hesmondhalgh, Punch
Best actor in a supporting role in a musical — Tom Edden, Paddington The Musical
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical — Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Paddington The Musical
Sir Peter Hall award for best director — Luke Sheppard, Paddington The Musical