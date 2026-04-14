THE Olivier Awards for theater were handed out in London on Sunday. Below is a list of winners in the major categories.

Best new play — Punch

Best new musical — Paddington The Musical

Best musical revival — Into the Woods

Best revival — All My Sons

Noël Coward award for best new entertainment or comedy play — Oh, Mary!

Best actor — Jack Holden, Kenrex

Best actress — Rosamund Pike, Inter Alia

Best actor in a musical — James Hameed and Arti Shah, Paddington The Musical

Best actress in a musical — Rachel Zegler, Evita

Best actor in a supporting role — Paapa Essiedu, All My Sons

Best actress in a supporting role — Julie Hesmondhalgh, Punch

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical — Tom Edden, Paddington The Musical

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical — Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Paddington The Musical

Sir Peter Hall award for best director — Luke Sheppard, Paddington The Musical