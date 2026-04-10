Stuff to Do (04/10/26)

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Relive the Bee Gees onstage

ON April 10 and 11, “The Best of The Bee Gees” is set to take the stage of the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. Featuring tribute artists Russel Davey, Evan Webster, and Gregory Wain, the band will be joined by the Manila Symphony Orchestra under conductor George Ellis. The concert revisits the group’s greatest hits album, Greatest, with orchestral renditions of disco and pop tracks.

Watch a Fil-Am short film about disability, community

TWO Filipino-American filmmakers, Steven Charles Ching and Bettina Someros, have released a short film about the intersections of disability, community, and vulnerability. Titled I Will Be Fine, it centers on an immigrant narrative. The film follows a young man with limited vision who passes his driving test and must decide: does he risk a dangerous drive home to prove his independence, or lean into his friends for support? The full film may be viewed here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wfd7RZ_MAV0).

Listen to OneRepublic’s new anthem

GRAMMY-NOMINATED band OneRepublic has returned with a new single, “Need Your Love.” Out via BMG, the track is a soaring, arena-ready pop-rock anthem, showcasing the band’s signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and powerful hooks. Produced by Grammy-winning writer and producer Ryan Tedder and co-written alongside James Essien, the track aims to highlight the importance of love over materialistic pursuits. It is out now on digital music platforms.

Binge-watch the animé Gintama on the big screen

TO celebrate 20 years of Gintama, Robinsons Movieworld is hosting an exclusive marathon screening happening on April 12 at Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City. “Gintama on Theater: The 20th Anniversary Saga” brings together some of the series’ arcs on the big screen. The one-day event offers fans a unique opportunity to relive the animé franchise from noon to 8:20 p.m., featuring four fan-favorite story arcs. Tickets for the marathon screening are priced at P1,500, and each pass comes with four key visual A3 posters and one commemorative ticket.

Catch the milestone show of an Andres Bonifacio musical

ON April 13 at 7 p.m., the Philippine Stagers Foundation is presenting Bonifacio “Ang Supremo” Isang Musikal, an epic musical retelling of Philippine hero Andres Bonifacio’s life and legacy. Written and directed by Vincent Tañada with music by Pipo Cifra, the production traces his journey from self-taught laborer to revolutionary leader. The performance marks the Grand Gala Farewell Show of the award-winning musical, following more than 700 performances nationwide.

Check out Culture Wars’ debut album

AUSTIN-BRED rock collective Culture Wars have officially released their first album. Upon signing a fresh deal with AWAL, the alternative band is representing itself with a guitar-driven rock album, which aims to bridge the raw grit of ’90s guitar rock and the cinematic sheen of modern pop. Titled Don’t Speak, its various tracks fuse surf-rock pulses, ’80s synth textures, and strong guitar work. It’s out now on all digital music platforms.