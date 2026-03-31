What to Do on Holy Week

1 of 5

Watch Martir sa Golgota

THE musical Martir sa Golgota will be performed this week for free in various public venues. Produced by Tanghalang Santa Ana and directed by Lou Veloso, the show centers on characters such as Lazarus and Martha and delivers messages on love, faith, and transformation in line with the Holy Week. Its remaining shows this week are at the municipal plaza of General Trias, Cavite, on March 31, 8 p.m., and at Plaza Hugo in Santa Ana, Manila, on April 1, 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Lenten exhibit at Fisher Mall

THE FISHER MALL branch in Quezon Ave. Quezon City, in partnership with Veritas DZRV 846, has mounted a special Lenten-Holy Week exhibit titled Transitus: Journeying with Christ from the Cross to Eternal Life. It celebrates the 800th anniversary of the Transitus of St. Francis of Assisi, with the goal to allow visitors to reflect and deepen their faith. It features a variety of religious images. It is located at the Event Center on the upper ground floor of Fisher Mall, Quezon Avenue, and runs until April 5. Meanwhile, the mall is also the venue for the Hoppy Easter Wonder Land on Easter Sunday, April 5, 11 a.m., at the 4th floor hallway near Kids Paradise. It is open to children ages one to 12. Registration is now ongoing until April 4 at a booth on the Upper Ground Floor near the Event Center. To join present a P1,500 single or accumulated receipt. There will be an egg hunt, mascot appearances, face painting and DIY bunny mask painting, and a magic show.

Easter at Megaworld Malls

THIS Easter season, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls will have Easter-themed installations and experiences at their various malls. The biggest is a 24-foot bunny and 10-foot Easter egg serving as the visual centerpiece at Uptown Bonifacio, designed by florist Teddy Manuel with layers of pastel blossoms and sculptural accents. On April 5, the mall will have Easter Safari, a lineup of activities for children ranging from designing their own Easter eggs and making cupcakes, to watching magic tricks, musical safari performances, and puppet shows. There will also be a classic Easter egg hunt and face painting. Similar events will take place at Eastwood City, Venice Grand Canal, ForbesTown, McKinley West, Lucky Chinatown, Alabang West Parade, Southwoods in Laguna, Twin Lakes in Tagaytay, and Festive Walk Iloilo, all on April 5.

Free kids’ activities at Anko

TO KEEP children entertained, Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko is hosting free in-store activities and dropping an affordable Easter collection. On the weekend, from 2 to 5 p.m., Anko Club parents can treat their kids to Easter coloring sessions across all Anko stores. Little artists who post their works on social media will receive an exclusive Easter goodie bag. There will be a face painting activity at the Glorietta Activity Center in front of the mall’s Anko branch from April 4 to 5. Finally, at Anko stores, families can buy egg hunt gear and DIY kits.

Easter events at Araneta City

THIS Easter, Araneta City will be celebrating with their “Level Hop” lineup of events, all taking place on April 5, 2 p.m. onwards at the area’s various malls. At Gateway Mall 2’s Quantum Skyview, there will be a costume contest, an Easter spectacle performance, DIY tote bags, a kids’ coloring activity, a 360 photobooth, and loot bags. Over at Gateway Mall 1’s Activity Area, mallgoers can expect the “Hoppy Easter Fun Fest,” with giant inflatables, free gashapon toys, and loot bags. The Farmers Plaza Activity Area’s party will have face painting and giant inflatables while the Ali Mall Activity Area will host bunny ear and egg painting as well as a photobooth. Those who want to join the “Easter Level Hop Run” egg hunt should be ready in the morning, as it takes place from 5 to 9 a.m. at Smart Araneta Coliseum’s Green Gate.

Easter quest at Shang Plaza

THE traditional egg hunt will be turned into something more adventurous at Shangri-La Plaza mall. Named the “Super Easter Quest,” the mall-wide, game-inspired experience will let kids become players that must collect Golden Eggs, earn stars, and complete a quest across the mall. The young participants must follow a Quest Map and complete a series of challenges set up around the Grand Atrium on April 5. Each station unlocks a Golden Egg that brings them one step closer to finishing the quest and claiming their Super Star Prize Pack. Participation is open to children, with a registration fee of P2,000 per kid. Register via this link: https://eventsatshangri-laplaza.helixtickets.asia/.