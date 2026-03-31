Easter Dining In/Out

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The Grand Hyatt Manila

THE Grand Hyatt Manila invites guests to celebrate the joy of Easter with a line-up of dining experiences, festive treats, and family-friendly activities. Up until April 5, Florentine is where one can get handcrafted chocolate eggs filled with prizes at P1,800 called the Grand Easter Egg Hunt Surprise. Guests can also enjoy Easter-themed cakes — whole at P2,500, mini at P550, and pralines in boxes of nine or 25 at P1,450 and P2,850, respectively. Special highlights include whimsical chocolate figures such as the Rabbit Astronaut, Rocket Chocolate, Teddy Bear, and Peacock Easter Egg, alongside seasonal pastries like Pistachio Crescent Croissants and Hot Cross Buns. On April 5, The Grand Kitchen hosts its Easter Sunday Lunch Buffet at P3,588 per person. Guests can savor live stations featuring Beef Salpicao, Ravioli ala Tartufa, Crepes, and Hot Cross Buns, alongside trolley service of Seafood Paella and Whole Poached Tasmanian Salmon. The buffet includes free-flowing wine, house lager, and cocktails, plus there will be a Kids Corner Activity for younger guests. From April 1 to 30, The Cellar presents Easter specials such as Grilled Red Snapper at P2,500 and Basque Seafood Stew with prawns, squid, barramundi, clams, and mussels. Guests may also indulge in Lobster Paella for P7,000 and the signature Braised Black Cod. Celebrate spring with the Sakura Afternoon Tea Set at P3,300 for two, inclusive of rosé wine or mocktails, available Monday to Thursday, March 23 to April 26. From March 30 to April 5, No. 8 China House highlights its signature Claypot Grouper Cooked on Trolley for P7,888 and good for six to eight persons, alongside its regular menu. Between April 1 to 5, Pool House offers family-style Easter Seafood Specials, including grouper, prawns, and squid prepared Filipino-style such as inihaw, prito, sinigang, adobo, and ginataan (barbecue, fried, in sour soup, braised with vinegar, and cooked in coconut milk) Guests can also enjoy Soft Shell Crab Salad with Mango Dressing and Soft Shell Crab Tacos Lime Cilantro for P990+ each, plus new pizzas starting at P695+. From April 1 to 31, The Peak Grill presents its Easter specials: Seafood Platter for P8,500 featuring oysters, hamachi, scallop ceviche, tuna tartare, prawn cocktail, and Nomad caviar; Roasted Dover Sole at P4,900; and Tasmanian Salmon Coulibiac priced at P5,850+ and good for two to three persons. Guests may also pair their meals with premium wines and champagnes, including Moët & Chandon Brut Rosé. Guests can order Easter items via Dine at Home. They can also call 8838-1234 or 7918-1234. Follow Grand Hyatt Manila on Instagram www.instagram.com/grandhyattmanilaph/ and on Facebook www.facebook.com/GrandHyattManilaPh.

Solaire Resort North

SOLAIRE RESORT North has an exclusive Easter family getaway with special offers this season. For family fun, book a room or suite at Solaire Resort North until April 5, and get a breakfast at Fresh for two adults and two children, starting at P9,500+++ per night. At Fresh, for P3,588++ per person, enjoy an Easter-themed buffet showcasing a carving station featuring roasted lamb and glazed ham, and special servings of mini burgers, fries, pasta, and Easter treats at an exclusive Children’s Corner Buffet section. This buffet transforms into an experience for the whole family with interactive activities such as an egg hunt and egg and face painting opportunities. At Red Lantern, indulge in an eat-all-you-can dimsum menu starting at P1,888++ per head. Lucky Noodles serves premium grilled seafood from tiger prawns to scallops, meant for sharing, for P2,099++ each. For more intimate gatherings, find authentic family-style Italian flavors with Finestra’s multi-course set menu for Easter lunch. From P4,000++ per person, feast on dishes from welcome platters all the way to a dessert station. A Japanese family-style buffet also awaits at Yakumi for a perfect Easter Sunday brunch, from P3,588++ each. There will also be a Pinoy Easter Family Fest at the Grand Ballroom done in partnership with JPI Entertainment. Spend the day with interactive shows and performances, and treat children to an Easter egg hunt alongside Filipino food and drinks with tickets for kids at P3,500 and for adults at P2,000 per head. For inquiries, visit sn.solaireresort.com/offers/rooms-suites/easter-sunny-escape, call 8888-8888, or e-mail sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

AT Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, try the Easter Break Escape room package, available from March 29 to April 6. It may be booked at rates starting at P3,500 net for room-only stays (except on April 4) and P5,100 net if with breakfast buffet for two. Guests staying on April 4 get a special treat with an extended Easter Sunday Breakfast Buffet served from 6 to 11 a.m. at Richmonde Cafe. The Easter Sunday Breakfast Buffet is also open for walk-in guests at P1,180 net for adults and P590 net for children ages six to 12 years old. Children five and below eat for free. Families can spend afternoons at the hotel’s Kitchen Lab, a series of hands-on activities where kids and kids-at-heart can create their own pizzas, decorate donuts, and design cookies for P350 net per person per activity, complete with themed snacks and drinks. For inquiries, call 8638-7777, 0917-859-7914 (Room Reservations) or e-mail stay@richmondeortigas.com, or log on to www.richmondehotelortigas.com.ph.

Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

AT the Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, the Eastwood Café+Bar’s Favorite Filipino Eats has a Lenten Merienda Buffet on April 2 and 3 at P600 net per person, and an Easter Sunday Lunch Buffet on April 5 at P1,200 net per adult and P600 net for children, with little ones five and below dining for free. They offer popular Pinoy dishes like pancit, puto bumbong, bibingka, and halo-halo for snacks and freshly grilled meats and seafood plus more local items. Meanwhile, Easter Room packages from March 29 to April 5 start at P4,000 net (room only) and P5,600 net (with breakfast for two). For those planning a full Easter weekend, packages on April 4 and 5 are available from P6,500 net (room only) and P8,100 net (with breakfast), inclusive of two tickets to the Enchanted Garden Easter Party. Happening on April 5, 1 to 6 p.m., at the ballroom which transforms into a whimsical garden. Kids can embark on an Easter egg hunt, get creative with bracelet making, and enjoy colorful face painting and sticker tattoos, while the whole family can look forward to performances, a snack buffet, and special giveaways. Tickets to the Enchanted Garden Easter Party are priced at P1,888 net per person. For inquiries, call 8570-7777, 0917-531-6867 (Room Reservations), or 0917-821-0333 (Food & Beverage), or e-mail stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com, or log on to www.eastoodrichmondehotel.com.ph.

Richmonde Hotel Iloilo

FROM March 29 to April 5, the Richmonde Hotel Iloilo holds the Eggsclusive Easter Getaway package for both locals of Western Visayas and domestic and international travelers. Rates start at P4,200 net (room only) and P4,800 net (with breakfast for two), accommodating up to two adults and two children. On Easter Sunday, families can gather at The Granary from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Eggstraordinary Easter Lunch Buffet, priced at P1,500 net per adult and P750 net for children, with kids five and below dining for free. A festive spread and special raffle draw add to the celebration. For inquiries and reservations, call +633-328-7888, 0917-580-9642 (Room Reservations), 0917-563-3558 (Food & Beverage), or stay@richmondeiloilo.com, or log on to www.richmondehoteliloilo.com.ph.