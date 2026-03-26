Dining In/Out for Lent and Easter

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Paint sugar cookies, smash chocolate eggs

THIS EASTER, dessert chef Lovely Jiao of Sugarplum Pastries invites kids and adults to elevate the celebrations with interactive season-inspired confections. Veering away from the iconic Easter bunnies, her latest collection, titled “Chicks & Cheers,” introduces a blend of pastel colors and dainty elements such as bows, laces, and cheeky hatchlings to symbolize rebirth and encapsulate the essence of sweetness. Headlining the selection is Hatch Me, a big chocolate-shaped egg adorned with white fondant details to decorate. It comes in a “nest” bag with an edible sugar cookie palette, a paintbrush, and a wooden mallet. Her tip: Once painted, let the egg sit for a bit to dry. And then smash for more surprises. Inspired by pinball maze puzzles which come in party goodie bags, the bestselling sugar cookie makes a return this season. The edible and playable Speggtacular Maze takes an egg form adorned with flowers and bows. Also included in the set are Binge Oatmeal Cookie. Also available is the all-time favorite season-inspired cookie-do set, which this year is called the Eggciting Kit. It contains three Easter-themed sugar cookies with line guides and three piping bags of icing in yellow, pink, and blue, and three chocolate-coated eggs, which, when smashed, will reveal sprinkles and trinkets to adorn the cookies with. Ms. Jiao has a culinary degree from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management and is equipped with experiences from Makati Shangri-La and F1 Hotel Taguig. For more information, visit facebook.com/sugarplumpastriesph.

The Pen marks Easter with a giant egg and more

THIS EASTER, The Peninsula Manila marks a season of renewal during a year of celebration, as the hotel commemorates 50 years at the heart of the city. Throughout Holy Week and on Easter Sunday, thoughtful experiences unfold across the hotel. Young guests can hop into Egglandia’s “Bunny’s Playground” an Easter Egg Hunt at the Rigodon Ballroom on Easter Sunday, April 5, from 2-5 p.m. (P5,500 for one child and one adult; P3,000 for each additional guest). Children ages one to 10 can enjoy the Easter Egg Hunt alongside face painting, trace-and-color stations, balloon domes, magic shows, claw machine games, and a lively bunny play area. The Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance to help children fill their baskets with hidden eggs. A festive merienda buffet will be served in the Garcia Villa Room, with prizes awarded for the best bunny and egg costumes. Meanwhile, at The Peninsula Boutique, Head Pastry Chef Annalyn Solano presents a spectacular limited-edition Golden Anniversary Chocolate Easter Egg, weighing four kilograms and hiding prizes inside. Only five eggs are available at P8,888 each, with lucky winners discovering rewards such as an overnight stay in a Premier Suite, a Champagne dinner at Old Manila, and Peninsula Afternoon Tea vouchers. At The Lobby, the beloved Afternoon Tea receives a festive Easter twist with seasonal pastries and sweets. Each set includes a limited-edition Peninsula plush toy. The special afternoon tea is served daily until April 5, 2:30 to 5 p.m., for P3,800 with tea, or go extra special with Champagne for P5,800. For a truly memorable holiday escape, the Golden Easter Stay room package invites families to celebrate with festive surprises, breakfast at Escolta, and joyful Easter activities including access to the Egglandia Easter Egg Hunt and Merienda Buffet. Rates begin at P17,050 for a Deluxe Room and P22,450 for a Premier Suite. Gather the family for a lavish Easter Sunday Brunch at Escolta, from noon to 3 p.m., featuring seasonal specialties, classic favorites, and indulgent desserts (P5,500 for adults, and P2,750 for children).

Sheraton Manila Bay unveils Easter feast

SHERATON MANILA BAY presents “The Tale of Peter & Friends,” a magical Easter island adventure. Taking place on April 5 (Easter Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the hotel’s 7th floor will transform into a vibrant island world where pirates, fairies, and Lost Boys come together for an unforgettable Easter celebration. Inspired by the spirit of childhood adventure, the event invites children to dress as pirates, fairies, or lost girls and boys as they set off on a treasure-filled journey through a series of themed activity zones. Young guests can explore a variety of interactive experiences including pirate shipwreck games, fairy obstacle courses, and egg decorating, coloring activities, and face painting. The afternoon also includes a festive lunch buffet prepared by the culinary team of Manila Bay Kitchen, along with themed beverages such as Fairy Dust Punch and Treasure Chest Cooler, specially crafted for the celebration. Families can join the adventure through a Family Bundle at P5,888 net (two adults and two kids, 11 years old and below). Additional tickets from the bundle cost P1,000 net for kids and P1,500 for adults. Individual tickets cost P1,500 net for kids and P2,000 net for adults. Special prizes will be awarded for Best Costume and Pirate-Inspired Egg Treasure Hunt Champion. Reservations are required and full pre-payment is needed to secure slots. For bookings and inquiries, guests may contact Sheraton Manila Bay at 5318-0788.

Seafood at Newport World Resorts for Lent

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS invites guests to mark the Lenten occasions with them. Six restaurants across the property — Happy 8, Ginzadon, Victoria Harbour Café, Silk Road, the Greatroom at Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport World Resorts, and Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines — present seafood offerings. Across the first five, Lenten selections are available until April 30, while Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines extends the experience through seafood dishes featured in its 48-Minute Lunch Express Menu. Located on the third floor of the Garden Wing at Newport World Resorts, Happy 8, known for its Cantonese cuisine, serves Black Truffle & Seafood Noodles, where glass noodles and assorted seafood are wok-fried in a rich black truffle sauce. The dish is available for P913 net. Nearby, Ginzadon presents Tendon, a bowl of shrimp and squid tempura, served over warm rice and finished with a glossy tare, all for P1,400 net. Victoria Harbour Café, located on the ground floor, introduces the XO Clam Udon, where thick udon noodles and fresh clams are tossed in an XO sauce. The bowl is priced at P480 net. Silk Road, the property’s Southeast Asian restaurant, presents Thai-Style Fried Pompano for P1,350 net. Rounding out the selection, Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport World Resorts presents Pan-Fried Barramundi in Creamy Garlic Sauce, a seared fillet paired with garlic cream and fresh vegetables for P800 net. For guests looking to mark the season with something distinctly refined, Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines presents its 48-Minute Lunch Express Menu, a selection of modern British cuisine available Mondays to Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. Among the highlights are the Seared Tasmanian Salmon, served with braised lentils, kale, ikura, and herb oil, and Mushroom Risotto, finished with truffles, mushroom, and crispy parsley. The broader menu also features light starters such as Crispy Crab Cake & Caviar and Watermelon Salad, alongside a selection of hearty mains and desserts. Guests may choose any two dishes for P1,488, or any three dishes with a complimentary drink for P2,488.

Newport hotels celebrate Easter

AS HOLY WEEK gives way to Easter Sunday on April 5, Newport World Resorts’ international hotel brands offer a range of festive celebrations. The Garden Wing Café’s Easter treats include signature cakes, festive pastries, and artisanal chocolates. Available until April 5, celebrate the season with Large Chocolate Easter Egg (P4,400), Easter Carrot Cake (P2,200), Portuguese Easter Bread (P700), and more. Hotel Okura Manila invites guests to an Easter celebration featuring an exclusive spread at Yawaragi Kisetsu Buffet, complete with hands-on activities such as cupcake-making, roving cake pops, magicians, and surprises to entertain the whole family. Celebrate a fun Easter for P4,000++ for adults (ages 13 and above) and P2,000++ for kids (ages six to 12). Sheraton Manila Hotel presents the Bunny’s Spring Garden Easter as S Kitchen transforms into a Spring Garden for the occasion. From noon to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy an Easter Lunch, an Easter Egg Hunt, family activities, a costume contest, and special treats, priced at P3,600 net per person. The BunnyVerse Wonder Race at the Manila Marriott Hotel brings a high-octane twist to Easter Sunday. A Special Easter Sunday Buffet Lunch celebration at Marriott Café from noon to 3 p.m. features premium seafood alongside The Big Chef Meat Overload station, a kids’ corner, an Easter egg hunt, a magic show, cocktails and family-friendly drinks. Young racers are encouraged to come dressed in their best racing costume for a chance to win a prize. The buffet is priced at P3,888 net. Hilton Manila invites families to a lively Easter celebration with Dinoland Easter Sunday: Hop, Hunt, Roar — a day of themed activities, entertainment, and dining where dinosaurs and Easter traditions meet. Young guests step will into a prehistoric setting with a dino-themed inflatable play area, booth games, face painting, balloon twisting, a magic show, line dancing, and an Easter egg hunt, alongside meet-and-greet moments with a baby triceratops and baby raptor from Dino Crew. Packages are designed to suit families of all sizes: the Family Package (two adults and two children aged two to 12) is priced at P6,500 net, inclusive of a buffet lunch or dinner at Kusina Sea Kitchens and full access to activities. Individual Adult Packages are available at P3,500 net, and Kid Packages at P1,800 net. An Easter Activity Package for one adult and one child is also offered at P2,200 net. Holiday Inn Express Manila rounds out the resort’s Easter lineup with the Eggspress Adventure, a family event on April 5, from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Greatroom on the ground floor of the hotel. There will be an egg hunt and other festive activities. The event is available via an Overnight Stay with free breakfast and access pass for P6,899 (one adult and one child), or an access pass for one adult and one child for P1,899. For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.