Musical on Apolinario Mabini challenges viewers

By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

Theater Review

Mabining Mandirigma: A Steampunk Musical

Presented by Tanghalang Pilipino

IT’S BEEN 11 years since Mabining Mandirigma — a retelling the life of Apolinario Mabini with a firm grasp of 19th century Philippines through a compelling steampunk lens — took local theater scene by storm. Tanghalang Pilipino has brought back this landmark production, which swept the Gawad Buhay awards in 2015 and has been restaged a few times since.

The musical, with a book by Dr. Nicanor Tiongson and music by Joed Balsamo, follows Mabini through the key points of his life, from his youth in Lipa, Batangas, to his days as adviser and confidante to President Emilio Aguinaldo, to his death at age 38 just a little past the turn of the 20th century.

For those like me, who only saw the success of the musical from a distance and never got to see it in its original run, it’s a great way to see how ambitious our theater talents are and how dense our historical materials can be for engaging stories like these. The extensive research can be felt in the sheer barrage of information that is packed into the lyrics, made entertaining through the magic of theater.

Since it tackles the volatile politics of the time, which overwhelms Mabini in his attempt to lend his gifts to the Philippine revolution, the creative choices highlight the narrative tensions even more. The gender-swapped lead, with Shaira Opsimar playing Mabini with a nuanced sense of his solid yet limited physicality in a wheelchair, adds to the anachronisms — the steampunk visuals dialing up the chaos of the time being the most obvious example.

Performed at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Black Box Theater), the small stage in full view of the audience allows every detail of Toym Imao’s set and props and James Reyes’ costumes to shine. The steampunk aesthetic is both tasteful yet stylized, from the barong-like touches refined into military shapes to the contrast between garish accessories with rattan textures.

It may be a challenge for newer, younger audiences to dive into the extremely dense historical text, but Emilio Aguinaldo’s questionable political decisions are dramatized so compellingly. Directed by Chris Millado and choreographed by Denisa Reyes and Richardson Yadao, the show is dynamic and full of energy, each musical number transforming along with the tides of history. The musical arrangement by TJ Ramos brings out the strength of the original score, though depending on the sound conditions of a given night, some lyrics can be lost in the music.

Mabining Mandirigma is meant to center on the titular historical figure, but his relationship with Emilio Aguinaldo is an undeniable highlight. Opsimar bounces off of David Ezra’s powerful, dignified Aguinaldo very well, as they both come across as participants in a larger picture, sometimes together and sometimes apart.

Ms. Opsimar and Mr. Ezra’s voices blend perfectly, and they really command the stage in scenes where their personal friendship either blooms or strains. When they have heated confrontations, the hush in the crowd is palpable, their human connection fraught in the context of a tumultuous history. It plays somewhat like a doomed relationship, if you will.

Supporting cast members occasionally steal the scene. There’s Tex Ordoñez-De Leon lending a headstrong quality to Mabini’s worried mother, Dionisia. There’s Gelo Molina as Mabini’s hopeful caretaker, Pepe, who injects humor and dimension to the story. Even the actress who plays young Mabini, Ynna Rafa, brings a youthful vulnerability to the role that stays with you.

Of course, the ilustrados are a riot. Played by MC de la Cruz, Jonathan Tadioan, Roby Malubay, and Marco Viaña, their fun delivery kicks up a storm each time they’re on stage. The entire ensemble similarly provides a vibrant energy that keeps you engaged, especially in the meaty parts, sustaining momentum in a musical that’s so animated yet dense in commentary.

The uneasy wartime transition from Spanish to American rule sheds light on the harmful habits that are embedded in Philippine politics today, and Mabining Mandirigma wants you to know that. It pays full respect to its titular hero, but goes beyond that by connecting his struggles to ours.

Ultimately, it’s an intelligent and entertaining production that Filipinos have to watch, to learn from the difficult parts of history and to be reminded of what it means to try to make things better, despite everything.

Mabining Mandirigma runs until March 29 at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez or CCP Black Box Theater at the CCP Complex in Pasay City. Tickets range in price from P1,800 to P2,000.