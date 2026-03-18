Arts & Culture (03/18/26)

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Fujifilm Philippines mounts photo and video exhibition

THIS YEAR, Fujifilm Philippines is celebrating visual stories from across the Philippines, all brought together in one space. In an exhibition, top entries from its Nationwide Photo & Video Walk 2025 will be compiled to highlight contrast, depth, diversity, and creative vision. Photographs from Walk Leaders across 32 locations nationwide will also be showcased for their unique perspectives. The exhibition will be open to the public from March 20 to 22 at Ayala Museum, Makati City.

FEU presents Haydn’s The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY (FEU), through the FEU Center for the Arts, is presenting the Pundaquit Virtuosi from Zambales in Haydn’s The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ on March 31 at the FEU Chapel. A Holy Week presentation, it will include reflections between musical passages while surrounded by the chapel’s Stations of the Cross, a National Cultural Treasure created by National Artist Carlos “Botong” Francisco. This special Lenten event is presented in partnership with the FEU Campus Ministry. It is free to all visitors on March 31, 5 p.m., at the FEU Chapel. Limited seats are available so pre-registration is needed via https://forms.office.com/r/Tb3m5a9W49.

Purita Kalaw-Ledesma collection of posters on exhibit

THE exhibit Collecting the Moment: Art Exhibitions in Print is displaying gallery posters personally collected by art patroness, writer, and cultural worker Purita Kalaw-Ledesma. It tours viewers through the evolution of modern and contemporary art in the Philippines through 130 print materials. These are made in different ways, such as typography, imagery, and graphic design, each a reflection of shifting popular aesthetics, curatorial approaches, and cultural conversations across time. Spanning the 1970s and 1980s, the pieces are on view to the public until March 31 at A1201 Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila.

Manila International Performing Arts Market open for entries

THE Manila International Performing Arts Market (MIPAM), organized by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and CREATE Philippines, is inviting performing arts companies and artists to submit proposals until March 31 for showcase consideration. Performance groups and individual applicants for MIPAM 2026 must submit a proposal, including attached action photos and a one-minute rehearsal video, to mipam@culturalcenter.gov.ph. Bold and original works in folk reinterpretation, contemporary, and street-pulse styles are highly encouraged, as well as cross-border collaborations and tech-driven performances. MIPAM 2026 will take place from Sept. 11 to 13 at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Blackbox Theater) at the CCP Complex in Pasay City.