Style (03/16/26)

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Travel with Fendi

THE Fendi Lui Duffle bag was unveiled on the Fendi Spring/Summer 2026 catwalk, a new travel bag designed to accompany the modern man in every journey. The two sizes, 45 medium and 55 large, are crafted from soft granulated leather, enriched with signature FF metal applications at the corners. It features classic black and brown Selleria stitching — the signature code inspired by Roman master saddlers since 1925. Each piece is unique and is sewn by one single artisan from start to finish. A long zip with double sliders allows effortless access, while snap buttons on the sides enable the shape and capacity to be adjusted as needed. The spacious interior, lined in water-resistant technical fabric, includes a flat zip pocket, a water-repellent nylon dustbag and a leather strap with a hook for trolley attachment, enhancing its practicality. Padded handles and a removable and adjustable shoulder strap ensure maximum comfort, while palladium-finished hardware adds a subtle touch of sophistication. The new bags are now available in Fendi boutiques worldwide and at fendi.com.

Rustan’s Travel in Style Sale returns

THIS SEASON, Rustan’s brings back the Travel in Style Sale, happening from March 16 to 29 across Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La, Alabang, Gateway, Cebu, and online at rustans.com. The sale brings together some of the world’s most trusted travel brands. At the heart of the sale is a carefully assembled range of luggage that blends performance with style. Shoppers can enjoy 30% to 45% off regular items from Samsonite, while American Tourister presents special offers of up to 40% off select pieces, alongside discounts on promo lines and regular collections. The sale also highlights an assortment of travel companion pieces. Brands such as Wanderskye, Gaston Luga, Alpaka, and Black Ember present modern backpacks and carry-ons that balance functionality with clean, sophisticated design. For practical accessories, Travel Blue, Clever Spaces, and Anomeo offer items that simplify packing while enhancing comfort. For pieces that transition seamlessly from airport terminals to city streets there are brands Tumi, Pacsafe, Herschel, Cabinzero, Targus, Lojel, and High Sierra. For updates and announcements, head to @rustansph on Instagram and Facebook.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen celebrates Easter, spring

FLYING TIGER Copenhagen’s newest collections are bursting with playful pastels, quirky details, and a touch of Danish charm. The Spring collection brings the freshness of the season into everyday life with carefully designed ceramics, pastel mugs, charming cushions, and quirky little details. There are leaf-shaped dishes, small pastel bowls, scalloped serving bowls, tumblers, mugs, spring napkins, and reusable pastel straws. Pastels from the collection mix and match naturally when anchored by a primary color repeated across at least two items, balanced with a subtle accent shade. Meanwhile, the Easter collection features matching mugs and bowls in soft pastels and a quirky fried-egg-inspired vase, debossed eggs for display, simple wreaths and subtle decorative accents. For kids, there are paint-your-own egg kits, water magic activity books, cheerful bunny bubbles, playful headbands, and plush companions. In the Philippines, Flying Tiger Copenhagen is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., with stores in major malls nationwide.