Arts & Culture (03/11/26)

Rap icon Gloc-9 releases poetry books

AT THE Philippine Book Festival in SM Megamall, Filipino rap icon Gloc-9, going by his real name Aristotle Pollisco, will be launching seven poetry chapbooks under the omnibus title Makata Sa Pinas, a hashtag he has been using over the past decade. While Mr. Pollisco previously released the book of poetry Akin Lang Naman in 2017 with ABS-CBN Publishing, this new project offers a different approach to presenting his work as poetry. This time, Mr. Pollisco envisioned a series of slimmer volumes in collaboration with the small press Everything’s Fine, which reexamines his entire discography by revisiting the recurring themes and subject matter that consistently surface throughout his music. He will be at the Makata Sa Pinas book launch on March 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Philippine Book Festival 2026, Megatrade Hall, 5th Level, SM Megamall. Admission is free.

Francophonie celebration in March

THE Embassies of France and Francophone countries in the Philippines, together with the Alliance Française de Manille (AFM) and Cebu, will be holding a celebration of French culture in the Philippines. The festivities will begin in March and continue until November, under the theme “En route to the 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia.” Film screenings, exhibitions, conferences, and workshops will showcase the richness of the French language and the diversity of Francophone cultures. On March 12, the exhibit Woven Traces, presented by AFM and Qube Gallery, will open at the AFM Gallery and run until April 11. On March 13, AFM will host a “Francophone Karaoke Evening” at 6:30 p.m. On March 14, visitors can catch Nandita autour du monde, a theatrical storytelling performance by Marilyn Garcia in French, at 2 p.m. Alliance Française de Manille is at 209 Nicanor Garcia St., Bel-Air II, Makati City.

Ballet Manila, MSO perform Sleeping Beauty

BALLET MANILA’S presentation of Sleeping Beauty, the final offering of the “Princess Trilogy Series,” will be held from March 13 to 15 at the Aliw Theater, CCP Complex, Pasay City. All performances will feature the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO), conducted by Alexander Vikulov, bringing the beloved classic to life with a full live orchestral accompaniment.

The Mind Museum holds 14th anniversary promotions

THIS MARCH, as The Mind Museum celebrates its 14th anniversary, it is inviting the public to rediscover the wonder of science through exclusive promotions and a special program. One is the P14 Anniversary Promo, where visitors can enjoy three-hour access to The Mind Museum for only P14. Promo slots are limited per time slot (9 a.m. to noon, noon to 3 p.m., and 3 to 6 p.m.), and a maximum of two tickets only can be purchased per person. The promo is valid for visits on March 14 and 15 only. There is also a free museum pass for 14-year-old guests when accompanied by at least one paying guest. Visitors must present a valid ID or birth certificate showing the birth year 2012, valid for visits on March 14 and 15 only. Finally, the special anniversary program, “It’s About Time We Talk About Time: How Science Sees Time,” will take place on March 14, 2 p.m., at Mind Pod 3, The Mind Museum. Admission is free, but slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Kapitolyo Art Space mounts Women’s Month show

IN CELEBRATION of Women’s Month, Kapitolyo Art Space presents the exhibition titled Lumière, running until March 24. The show brings together women artists whose works illuminate the gallery space through diverse perspectives and practices. Kapitolyo Art Space is found at 23 W Capitol Dr., Pasig City.

Exploding Galaxies launches new imprint, first anthology

THIS MARCH, independent press Exploding Galaxies will be launching a new imprint, e.g., and their first anthology. The anthology will be a collection of works from e.g.’s maiden year, featuring contributions from some of the most talented contemporary Filipino writers and artists. The collection includes the personal writings of the late Vicente L. Rafael, an eminent postcolonial historian whose academic works shaped Philippine and Southeast Asian historiography. The launch will be held in part in his memory, with drinks, small bites, and live readings by writers Alvin Yapan and Christian Jil Benitez. Interested guests can RSVP via tinyurl.com/egAnthology. The event will be held at WHYNoT, 4th Floor Karrivin Studios, Makati on March 20, 6 p.m.

REP opens 89th season with REP Unplugged

DESIGNED to bring the audience closer to the actors, Repertory Philippines’ new innovative series offers reimagined staged readings, stripping away grand sets to focus on the raw power of performance and text. With the theme “By love, transformed,” REP Unplugged presents two sophisticated plays featuring some of local theater’s most notable names: Private Lives on March 21 and 22 starring Missy Maramara and Alfredo Reyes; and Sole Survivor on March 28 and 29, a new play by Patricia Manuel Go with Cara Barredo as the director.

32 Filipino artists honored at Ani ng Dangal

THIRTY-TWO artists were honored with the Harvest of Honor at the recent 18th Ani ng Dangal Awards. The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) closed National Arts Month by recognizing individuals and groups who have excelled in their respective artistic fields on the international stage. In the field of Architecture and Allied Arts, they are: GFP Architects, architect Normandy N. Canlas of Normandy Architects, Erven B. Digal of Digal Architect and Builders, SGS Designs Landscape Architecture by Vic Lopez Dul-loog, and ASYA. Artists and groups recognized in music are: Ian Gabriel Corpuz, the University of Santo Tomas Singers led by Fidel Calalang, Jr., the Philippine Meistersingers under Ramon Lijauco, Jr., Sola Gratia Chorale led by Cyril Punay, the Eastern Chamber Singers under Anna Tabita Abeleda-Piquero, the Far Eastern University Chorale led by Roijin Suarez, Fabian Obispo, and Michelle Mariposa. For visual arts, Christopher G. Andres and Gina Custodio Meneses were honored. Five honorees were recognized in literary arts: John Bengan, Roehl Joseph Dazo, Christian Jil R. Benitez, Alvin B. Yapan, and Merlie M. Alunan. In cinema, three were recognized: Judy Ann Santos, Joselito Altarejos, and Laurice Guillen. For dance, the awardees were: Ric Russell Matawa Abao, Axel Rose Canama Paypa, the Cavite Indayog Cultural Dance Troupe, Folks Jumpers, Legit Status, Jeff Keffier C. Evangelio, Choreo ’N Cream, and Makiling Dance of the Philippine High School for the Arts. Finally, two designers were recognized: Chad Gabrielle Tanutan and Ivan Cedric Fabia.