Disney Cruise Line’s (DCL) newest cruise ship, the Disney Adventure, arrived on Tuesday at its new home port of Singapore, as it prepares for its maiden voyage on March 10.

“The arrival of the Disney Adventure in Singapore marks a significant milestone in our global expansion, introducing Disney cruising to Asia for the very first time,” Joe Schott, president of Disney Signature Experiences, said in a statement.

“Honoring Disney Cruise Line’s legacy of unforgettable journeys, our newest ship brings together our signature storytelling and creativity in an exciting new destination,” he added.

The Disney Adventure was welcomed with a water salute and fireworks at the Marina Bay Cruise Center Singapore.

“Disney Cruise Line’s decision to homeport their newest ship in Singapore is a testament to our appeal as a premier cruise destination. Singapore’s repertoire of compelling onshore tourism experiences is a fitting complement to the Disney Adventure’s unique entertainment-led vacation at sea,” Melissa Ow, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board, said.

The ship offers three- and four-night sailings at sea, continuing the Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of delivering “the most magical and relaxing vacations at sea” with an immersive Disney storytelling experience. — Cathy Rose A. Garcia