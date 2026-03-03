Entertainment News (03/03/26)

1 of 7

Women’s Month celebrated by QCinema

IN CELEBRATION of National Women’s Month, the QCinema International Film Festival is mounting a special series of screenings this March at Gateway Cineplex 18, bringing together three films that foreground women’s stories. The Women’s Month lineup opens on March 4, 6 p.m., with a by-invitation screening of Sisa, a 2025 Philippine historical thriller drama written, co-produced and directed by Jun Robles Lana. The film, set during the final years of the Philippine-American War, follows a woman, played by Hilda Koronel, driven to madness after witnessing a brutal massacre. Its Philippine theatrical release is scheduled for the same date. On March 11, 4 p.m., QCinema presents a free screening of The First Women, a documentary directed by Adriana Yañez and sponsored by the Embassy of Brazil in partnership with Instituto Guimarães Rosa. The film centers on a group of women now in their 60s who once formed the foundation of Brazil’s first women’s soccer team. Closing the lineup on March 11, 7 p.m. is The Little Sister, written and directed by Hafsia Herzi and presented with the support of the Embassy of France. Adapted from Fatima Daas’ novel The Last One, the coming-of-age drama follows Fatima, a young lesbian woman of Algerian descent in Paris, as she grapples with faith, family expectations and her emerging sense of self. Tickets for the screening are priced at P200.

Spanish films spotlight women

THIS MARCH, the Embassy of Spain, through Instituto Cervantes and its Cultural and Education Offices, turns the spotlight on women this month. The genius of female directors is highlighted in “Espacio Femenino (Female Space),” a film series held every Tuesday of the month which will feature a movie by one of these women filmmakers who delve into varied themes, ranging from intimate personal dramas to pressing social issues, leaving a lasting impression on both local and international film circuits.

Bruno Mars releases new album

MARKING a decade since his last solo project, Bruno Mars has returned with his long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic, available now via Atlantic Records. The project features songs including the explosive “I Just Might,” which recently debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, and “Risk It All,” accompanied by an official music video directed by him and Daniel Ramos, now on YouTube. The album is available on all digital music streaming platforms.

CinemaOne films for March

THE movie lineup for CinemaOne this month will be stacked with star-studded films. One is Partners in Crime starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi, premiering for the first time in cable on March 22. More Vice Ganda box-office hits will light up Blockbuster Sundays, like Beauty and the Bestie on March 8, Fantastica on March 15, and The Unkabogable Praybeyt Benjamin on March 29. Meanwhile, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano’s film Love Is Color Blind is set to air on March 21, alongside other romantic films such as Crazy Beautiful You on March 8, The Hows of Us on March 15, Must Be Love on March 22, and Can’t Help Falling in Love on March 29, all starring Kathryn Bernardo. CinemaOne is available on SKYcable ch. 56, Cignal ch. 45, GSat Direct TV ch. 14, and other local cable service providers.

Family Feud celebrates 4th anniversary

GMA NETWORK’s game show Family Feud marks its 4th anniversary with a month-long celebration beginning March 2. Hosted by Dingdong Dantes, this month’s guests include Vice Ganda, Jhong Hilario, Vhong Navarro, Darren Espanto, Ryan Bang, Cianne Domingo, Jackie Gonzaga, and Amy Perez. Fan favorites playing this month include the Sexbomb moms, PBB Celebrity Collab 2.0 winners, and love team Shuvee Etrata and Anthony Constantino. Cinema icons and Sisa stars Hilda Koronel and Eugene Domingo, alongside Dina Bonnevie, Carmi Martin, Bembol Roco, and Rez Cortez will also play. One episode will have Lisa Macuja and her team of ballerinas facing off against Ricci Rivero and his team of basketball players. Family Feud airs on weekdays, 5:30 p.m., on GMA Network.

Reminders of Him premieres in cinemas this March

MAIKA MONROE and Tyriq Withers will be starring in Reminders of Him, a film adaptation of the book of the same name by bestselling author Colleen Hoover. The author herself tapped the two actors to play the main characters. It tells the story of a woman who returns to her hometown after a life-altering crash that sends her to prison for seven years. As she tries to rebuild her life and connect with her daughter, she finds unexpected love in a local bar owner. Reminders of Him is in Philippine cinemas on March 11.

The Silent Noise to stream on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO has released the trailer for The Silent Noise, a Filipino crime drama premiering this month. Led by Angelica Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo, the series follows a family pushed to its breaking point when long‑buried secrets, a mysterious death, and unresolved tensions collide. It also stars breakout talent KD Omalin. The Silent Noise will premiere on Prime Video on March 20.

Abramorama acquires Eraserheads documentary

THE theatrical rights to screen Eraserheads: Combo On The Run in North America have been acquired by Abramorama, marking the distributor’s first Philippine documentary. Following a festival run abroad, the documentary joins Abramorama’s slate of prestige music film titles, including The Beatles: Eight Days (Ron Howard), The Sparks Brothers (Edgar Wright), and Radiohead’s Meeting People Is Easy (Grant Gee). The acquisition will be marked by an official event at SXSW 2026 next month to celebrate its forthcoming theatrical release in Canada and the United States.

Laufey releases new single, announces new album

GRAMMY-WINNING, Los Angeles-based Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Laufey has announced A Matter of Time: The Final Hour, the deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album A Matter of Time. The expanded project will be released on April 10 via AWAL/Vingolf Recordings and features four additional tracks, including the new single “How I Get,” which is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

All of the Noise music showcase set for April

THE REST IS NOISE, a music curation and events production outfit based in the Philippines, returns with the fourth edition of All Of The Noise. The showcase and conference event will take place in three venues across Metro Manila: at Astbury Makati (April 17 and 19), Sari-Sari in Makati City (April 17 and 19), and 123 Block in Mandaluyong City (April 18). It will feature multi-format music programming, with live performances, talks and panel discussions, documentary screenings, a music market, networking, and private studio sessions. Performers include New Zealand’s Phoebe Rings, Indonesia’s Grrrl Gang, Arash Buana, and Gavendri, Singapore’s Shye and Pines, Taiwan’s Heng Jones, and Filipino talent: BP Valenzuela, Fitterkarma, SOS, Ourselves the Elves, Elijah Canlas, DJ Love, Playertwo, August Wahh, Alyson, Novocrane, Amateurish, Carousel Casualties, and many others. Tickets are available via allofthenoise2026.helixpay.ph, with tickets ranging from P400 to P999 (three-day pass).

Bob and Clint Moffatt to visit the Philippines

BOB and Clint Moffatt, a Canadian brother duo who have been professionally performing from the early age of four, began releasing a series of traveling videos, which they titled Music, Travel, Love in November 2018. This year, they are heading to the Philippines for MUSIC TRAVEL LOVE, a show taking place at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino on June 27, 8 p.m. Tickets are available at all SM Ticket and TicketNet outlets, with prices ranging from P850 to P3,730.