Style (03/02/26)

Robinsons Department Store marks Women’s Month

IN CELEBRATION of Women’s Month, Robinsons Department Store is holding a Leading Ladies Sale that offers selected items for up to 70% off from March 1 to April 15. On Women’s Day, March 8, shoppers will get P200 off on a minimum purchase worth P3,000, and on Women’s Wednesdays, from noon to 3 p.m., shoppers get an additional 10% off on purchases worth a minimum of P2,000.

Lazada kicks off 3.3 Pasabog Sale

LAZADA Philippines announces its upcoming 3.3. Pasabog Sale, running from 8 p.m. on March 2 to March 5. The campaign offers up to 90% off LazFlash Deals, up to P2,000 in vouchers, and exclusive offers across top categories, while reinforcing Lazada’s commitment to authentic products through LazMall. Participating global labels include Carote, LocknLock, Decathlon, and Torras. Participating brands are offering campaign-only promotions, curated bundles, and limited-time discounts designed specifically for the 3.3 sale period. Lazada’s Membership Program offers customers added perks. During the 3.3 Pasabog Sale, Platinum members can enjoy exclusive deals, select promotions, and additional savings opportunities across participating categories. To support smarter spending, Lazada also features installment payment plan options for select items in high-impact categories such as electronics, appliances, and home essentials. Shoppers can choose eligible products, proceed to checkout, and select an available installment option from Lazada’s supported payment partners, allowing them to spread payments over manageable periods instead of paying the full amount upfront.

Private fashion show, book talk set for Love, Marina

FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY (FEU), in partnership with Tesoros, will hold a by-invitation only book talk and fashion presentation for the coffee table book Love, Marina on March 3 at Tesoros Makati. Love, Marina pays homage to pioneering designer Marina Reyes Antonio. The book is by her granddaughter Vicky Veloso-Barrera and edited by Thelma San Juan. The book honors the designer’s sense of style, meticulous attention to detail, and ingenious innovations that shaped generations of women’s fashion. Both a visual inspiration and a practical guidebook, it captures treasured memories from family, friends, and clients, weaving together personal recollections with archival images. Marina Reyes Antonio, who began her career in the 1930s, belonged to a pioneering generation of women designers. Her love of Filipiniana was expressed through masterful construction, delicate hand-rolled floral embellishments, and fine hand painting. Love, Marina is available for purchase through TAMS Bookstore at TamsBookstore@feu.edu.ph and at Tesoros along A. Arnaiz Ave. in Makati City.

COS unveils Spring/Summer 2026 campaign

COS has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 campaign fronted by actors Alexander Skarsgård and Park Gyuyoung, and models Vittoria Ceretti and Taemin Park. A refined palette of grounded neutrals shapes the collection, with head-to-toe monochromatic looks taking center stage. Surface texture adds depth and dimension, from supple leather and croc-effect finishes to breathable linens. Heritage references emerge through pinstripes and herringbone, grounding the collection in tradition while reinforcing a modern sensibility. Drawing on the effortless elegance of 1980s styling, the collection is defined by set dressing, statement outerwear, and refined layering pieces. Tailoring sits at the core, with classic codes reimagined through contemporary volume and proportion; strong shoulders and high necklines, and fluid silhouettes. Outerwear anchors the collection. Trench coats lead, featuring an oversized silhouette with a waist-defining belt. Menswear adds a herringbone Balmacaan coat, while a butter-soft leather aviator jacket is elevated with a stand collar and concealed fastenings. Utility and sportswear references appear in a jacket with oversized flap pockets. In womenswear, dresses introduce softness and movement, offsetting the tailored foundation with fluid silhouettes defined by crinkled textures and lingerie-inspired detailing. Shirting is elevated through delicate ruffles. The COS Spring Summer 2026 collection will be presented at an off-schedule show in Seoul, South Korea on March 25 and will be streamed live on COS channels.

Boggi Milano talks summer

FOR Spring/Summer 2026, Italian men’s clothing brand Boggi Milano returns to its roots with a marketing campaign, “La Vacanza,” that captures the idea of escape and connection. Items include lightweight jackets, linens, soft cottons, and hues that evoke sand, sea, and open skies. In the Philippines, Boggi Milano is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is available at the Greenbelt 5 Mall and Rustan’s Makati in Makati City.