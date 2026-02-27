SONY MUSIC Publishing (SMP) has launched a new flagship office in Manila, beginning a strategic expansion focused on developing and promoting Filipino songwriters.

In line with this, Stephanie Ortiz has been appointed general manager of SMP Philippines. Meanwhile, Sony Music Entertainment Philippines’ General Manager Roslyn Pineda has been promoted to president for SMP Asia, which is based in Hong Kong.

“Many songwriters have told us that they don’t know about music publishing yet and that they don’t know how to maximize their compositions. Education is a priority for us,” Ms. Ortiz told the press at the launch on Feb. 24.

She added that, with the help of music industry allies such as the Filipino Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (FILSCAP), SMP Philippines’ goal will be to expand music publishing education, for songwriters to “know their rights and learn how to earn money.”

Ms. Ortiz also noted that they will focus on building a community that will connect Filipino songwriters and producers with each other before bringing them to the global stage. “It starts in the homebase first. That’s our target. From there, we can work closely with our global counterparts,” she said.

For Guy Henderson, president of SMP International, music now coming from anywhere in the world means there’s a huge opportunity for growth for Philippine music.

“These days, kids in the Western world jump up and down in a stadium to artists who sing 75% of their lyrics in another language,” he said. “The Philippines is one of those countries that benefits from that.”

He also explained that, in terms of putting songwriters first especially in an AI (artificial intelligence) environment, SMP is committed to working with them so that their songs are taken care of and protected.

“It’s a combination of allowing them to use their creativity and protecting them by lobbying for stronger laws,” Mr. Henderson said.

FILIPINO SONGWRITERS

Among the homegrown artists who have recently made a name regionally and internationally are P-pop group SB19 and OPM band Ben&Ben. SMP Philippines marked its launch by inviting each of their chief songwriters to a panel where they discussed their creative processes.

“Before writing a song, we first establish what the message is. If the elements put in the composition make the song better, that’s evolution,” said John Paulo Nase, better known as Pablo, SB19’s leader and songwriter, at the talk. “For me, if you can listen to it after five years, it’s a great song.”

Some of SB19’s biggest hits from five years back include “Mapa,” “Alab,” and “Bazinga.” Their latest song, released last week, is “VISA,” which has been gaining attention for its socially relevant lyrics about systemic barriers for Filipinos seeking stability abroad.

Meanwhile, Ben&Ben, known for hits like “Kathang Isip,” “Leaves,” and “Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay,” recently released the track “Duyan.” Singer-songwriter Paolo Benjamin explained that making music is about “understanding the purpose of the song.”

“Ultimately, it becomes the compass. There are songs that are meant to provoke, and there are also songs that are meant to be a safe space. It begins with what the song is,” he said.

Ben&Ben and SB19 also collaborated on a track in 2021, “Kapangyarihan,” which has been used in protests in recent years. On the topic of how tracks grow and transform as they are listened to by many, both songwriters expressed their gratitude.

“It’s the highest honor a composer can have, to be told that your songs have helped them in some way,” said SB19’s Mr. Nase. “I’m always deeply honored.”

For Ben&Ben’s Mr. Benjamin, it remains “the biggest mystery of life” how that happens. “When you try and chase it, it doesn’t happen. When you don’t try, it also doesn’t happen usually, but sometimes it just does,” he said.

Roslyn Pineda, now president of SMP Asia, reaffirmed Sony Music’s thrust to provide access to global markets.

“It’s always been a challenge for songwriters all over — save for the US, UK, a bit of Latin America, and K-pop — to break into the global markets. There’s not a huge presence of publishing in the Philippines compared to other Asian markets, but there’s really a need for education and additional resources,” she explained.

“Music is becoming more global. Genres like P-pop that are popular in Asia are becoming more global.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana