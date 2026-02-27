DISNEY has announced that Academy Award-winning actor Robert Downey, Jr. will be the “godparent” for the Disney Adventure, the newest and largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Disney Adventure will have its maiden voyage out of its home port in Singapore in early March.

A ship godparent is usually a civilian who blesses the vessel with wishes for safe and successful voyages — think of those old movie reels where an actress or prince cracks a bottle of champagne on the ship’s bow before it goes on its first trip.

“It’s impossible to describe the majesty of the Adventure, and to be its godparent is an honor. As the largest ship in the Disney fleet, a gargantuan blessing must be bestowed… I’ll do my darndest,” Mr. Downey said in a statement.

“Our new ship continues Disney Cruise Line’s tradition of bringing great stories to life at sea, and we are honored that Robert Downey, Jr., who has guided audiences through unforgettable Marvel stories, is the official godparent for the Disney Adventure,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences and incoming chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co., in the same statement.

While he has had a long and colorful career, Mr. Downey is arguably best known for his portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man, a character who was the cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. The MCU is a massive superhero franchise produced by Marvel Studios,

a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Co. since 2009. Mr. Downey, who played the character for over a decade, was named an official Disney Legend in 2019. While no longer playing Ironman, Mr. Downey is returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release this year on Dec. 18.

The Disney Adventure has seven Disney-themed areas, including several Marvel experiences. At Marvel Landing on the top decks, one will find Tony Stark’s Ironcycle Test Run, the first roller coaster on a Disney Cruise Line ship and the longest of its kind at sea. In the open-air Disney Imagination Garden area, the Avengers Assemble! live stage production will feature stunts and special effects during a battle between Marvel Superheroes and Villains. And inside Disney’s Oceaneer Club, the Marvel WEB Workshop invites young recruits to try out new Super Hero suit prototypes and conduct training simulations using top-secret Avengers technology.

The new ship offers signature Disney entertainment and hospitality: character encounters; Broadway-style shows; themed stateroom and concierge accommodations; and more than 20 dining and lounge venues featuring world-class international and Asian-inspired cuisines and beverages.

The maritime tradition of appointing a godparent to bless a new ship is a centuries-old custom believed to bring good fortune before a maiden voyage. A video revealing Robert Downey, Jr. as the Disney Adventure’s godparent can be viewed and reshared on YouTube <https://tinyurl.com/b8v6fmu6> and Instagram <https://tinyurl.com/59kzpa3m>.