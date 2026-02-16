Style (02/16/26)

1 of 3

Find Filipiniana at the DTI fair

THE Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) National Trade Fair (NTF) opens on Feb. 19, Thursday, at 2 p.m. at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall. The 2026 NTF puts the spotlight on innovation, sustainability, and Filipino craftsmanship, bringing together environmentally responsible products designed to appeal to institutional buyers, industry partners, and the general public. The fair will run until Feb. 22.

(Enfant) terrible summer

MAX&CO.’S Spring/Summer 26 collection channels an Enfant Terrible spirit into versatile pieces with a directional yet refined edge. Sheers, floral prints, pastels, pleating, and soft volume meet sharp tailoring, 1990s references, boxy fits, utility elements and sporty details. Key pieces include transseasonal and spring outerwear like elevated cargo jackets, oversized trenches, luxe bombers, and car coats, while A-line skirts, voluminous trousers, polo shirts, and column and slip dresses in monochromatic prints carry through the season. Footwear and accessories amplify the edgy vibe with sporty oval sunglasses, leather toe-post sandals, modern slingbacks, and structured bags with integrated cut-out handles, in both printed and color-pop versions. Meanwhile, the &Co.LLABORATION series remains a driving force. This season sees the return of artist Pietro Terzini with the “1-800 Gift Alert” capsule, alongside a new partnership with LA-based designer and creative director Sami Mirò, for the “Becoming Undone” capsule. In the Philippines, Max&Co. is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and has stores at Central Square, Rustan’s Makati, Alabang Town Center, and Eastwood. Visit www.ssilife.com.ph and follow @ssilifeph on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

Hello Glow brings professional-grade formulas

HELLO GLOW delivers professional-grade skincare made for the Filipino skin and real tropical conditions. Designed for everyday use yet powered by clinical-level ingredients, the brand focuses on formulas that actually work in heat, humidity, pollution, and high sun exposure. Instead of copying global formulas made for colder climates, Hello Glow builds systems that address what local skin really goes through — persistent acne, excess oil, uneven tone, early aging, and barrier stress. The Advanced Rejuvenating Set is a four-step system that delivers high-performance actives often found in clinic-level treatments: AHAs, BHAs, bakuchiol, niacinamide, and micro-encapsulated retinol. Together, they work beneath the surface to refine texture, fade stubborn marks, and visibly renew skin. To counter irritation — especially important in hot, polluted environments — the formula is balanced with skin-supporting ingredients like hexylresorcinol, centella asiatica, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. The Blemish Miracle System is designed to treat active acne while helping prevent future flare-ups. Key ingredients include centella asiatica to calm inflammation, licorice root to fade post-acne marks, chamomile to soothe irritation, rosemary leaf for antimicrobial support, and green tea to regulate oil while delivering antioxidants. Unlike traditional acne treatments that dry and weaken the skin barrier, this system understands that even oily, breakout-prone skin needs hydration. When skin is stripped, it produces more oil. The Active Defense System strengthens skin before problems appear. Tea tree oil helps protect against environmental aggressors while supporting scar care. Salicylic acid keeps pores clear. Green tea balances oil and hydration. Licorice root brightens, while rosemary calms stressed skin and supports early anti-aging. Hello Glow can be found on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. Follow @helloglowofficial on Instagram and TikTok, and visit facebook.com/helloglowofficial.

Epson partners with Urban Label by Maria & Co

URBAN LABEL by Maria & Co has joined forces with Epson Philippines Corp. (EPC) to unveil a textile collection that honors Filipino cultural heritage. This collaboration was made possible with the support of ES Print Media, Inc., which connected Epson with designer Beatriz Nicole Benadera. The collaboration centers on the Waling-Waling, celebrated as the Queen of Philippine Flowers. Ms. Benadera drew inspiration from Filipino identity across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, using textiles as the primary canvas for storytelling. These ideas were brought to life by Epson’s SureColor SC-F9430H digital textile printer which enabled original photographic references of the Waling-Waling to be translated into vivid, precise prints that aligned seamlessly with garment structures. Large-scale panels were produced in single outputs, preserving intricate details and ensuring visual continuity across flowing silhouettes. “Working with Epson completely changed my creative process,” said Ms. Benadera. “It allowed textile design to become part of each garment and shifted my approach from designing around limitations to designing with confidence.” More information on Epson’s professional textile printing solutions is available at www.epson.com.ph.