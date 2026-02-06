Stuff to Do (02/06/26)

1 of 6

Drop by the Art Fair

THE 13th edition Art Fair Philippines is now being held at the Circuit Corporate Center One at Circuit Makati, from Feb. 6 to 8. The fair will be spread throughout six floors of the office building. There will be hourly P2P buses from the One Ayala transport hub on EDSA corner Ayala Ave., to cater to fairgoers coming from the central business district. The bus will stop right in front of Circuit Corporate Center One. This year’s fair will have exhibitors from the Philippines, France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Spain. The ArtFairPH/Projects section will focus on modern masters and contemporary visionaries namely Imelda Cajipe Endaya, Ambie Abaño, Max Balatbat, Ged Unson Merino, Jon and Tessy Pettyjohn, Filipino diaspora artists from Berlin-based Sa Tahanan Co. collective, Spanish artist Ampparito, and four late Filipino masters: Brenda Fajardo, Constancio Bernardo, Solomon Saprid, and Romeo Tabuena. This year’s ArtFairPH/Talks, handled by the Ateneo Art Gallery and the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, will present daily discussions that dive into the evolving art landscape, including project artists’ work at the fair and experts’ views on art collecting and the art market. Speakers and specific topics for the 2026 sessions will be announced on the fair’s website. The ArtFairPH/Digital section will feature painter and graphic artist TRNZ’s animated short film The Keeper, created in collaboration with Fleet Studios. There will also be an immersive installation by TLYR Collective. Complementing the fair is the 10 Days of Art initiative, a series of events, public installations, and museum openings held around Makati City from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8. A regular day pass to the fair is P750. Tickets for students, senior citizens, and PWDs with valid IDs are P500. Makati students and teachers with valid IDs can get tickets for a discounted price of P300. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.artfairphilippines.com. They will also be available at the reception area for the duration of the event. For more information, visit the Art Fair Philippines website and follow Art Fair Philippines on Instagram (@artfairph) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/artfairph).

Hop on Pasinaya’s Paseo Museo tour

THOSE who want to immerse themselves in the artistic landscape of Manila and Pasay can join the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Pasinaya 2026 hop-on, hop-off tour Paseo Museo. Slated for Feb. 7 and 8, visitors who register for CCP Pasinaya can take the free shuttle provided by the Museum Foundation of the Philippines at the terminal along Vicente Sotto St. and explore 19 museums and galleries across the two cities. It follows a pay-what-you-can scheme. The participating venues are: Adamson University, the Asian Institute of Maritime History, Bahay Tsinoy, Baluarte de San Diego, Calle Wright, Casa Manila, Centro de Turismo, Museo de Intramuros, GSIS Museo ng Sining, the Manila Clock Tower Museum, Museo Pambata, Museum of Contemporary Art and Design, the National Museum’s Anthropology, Fine Arts, and Natural History complexes, the NCCA Gallery, PWU-SFAD’s Jose Conrado Benitez Gallery, and UP Manila’s Museum of a History of Ideas. Tours start at 9 a.m., with the last trip at 4 p.m. This is part of the CCP Pasinaya 2026: Open House Festival, the country’s largest annual multi-arts event. With over 150 shows, workshops, and activities in music, theater, dance, visual arts, film, and literature, there’s something for everyone across the CCP Complex and partner museums and galleries. The festival works on a pay-what-you-can system.

Visit the Luneta Art Fair

THE Luneta Art Fair, a large-scale showcase of traditional and non-traditional artworks from up-and-coming artists, collectives, creative spaces, art schools, and galleries from Metro Manila and beyond, is taking place on Feb. 7 and 8 at Rizal Park. The event is free to the public. For this year’s edition, there is a spotlight on seven artists: Gelo Andres, Ululay, Kulas Jalea, Patrick Kent Oaferina, Jirah Millano-Perea, Joveneil De Guzman, and Pipesman. Over at Papakape Luneta, there will also be an indie film showcase held in the afternoon of both days, featuring films from CIIT students and Awkward Penguin filmmakers James Robin Mayo and Thop Nazareno.

See PETA’s Kislap and Algo

AFTER their debut at PETA’s Control + Shift: Changing Narratives in 2024 and 2025, the bold experimental works Kislap at Fuego and Children of the Algo are now back on the stage until Feb. 7 at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City. Moving from the experimental fringes to the spotlight, these two productions headline the Philippine Educational Theater Association’s (PETA) Main Theater Season as a twin bill performance. Dominique La Victoria’s Kislap at Fuego, directed by Maribel Legarda and J-mee Katanyag, with a Filipino translation by Gentle Mapagu, revolves around an unexpected fairytale between a kapre and a country girl, set amidst the Philippine Revolution against Spain. Mixkaela Villalon’s Children of the Algo, directed by Johnnie Moran, delves into the lives of Gen Z content creators, hiding their deeper realities while navigating the digital age with wit and vulnerability. For more information, including performance dates, ticketing, and educational engagements, visit PETA’s social media channels.

Join in some praise and music

ARANETA CITY’S Gateway Mall will be hosting a Praise & Worship Pop-up on Feb. 7 at the Activity Area, Upper Ground Floor, Gateway 1. Kate Torres will lead the pop-up worship session.

Cheer on elite jiu-jitsu fighters

ARANETA CITY will be hosting the ASEAN International Jiu Jitsu Open at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B, Gateway Mall 2 on Feb. 7 and 8. The event will unite elite fighters from across the region for an action-packed showcase of technique and strength.

View a Lion Dance Competition

CELEBRATE culture, skill, and spectacle this Lunar New Year at GH Mall’s South Wing Atrium where, on Feb. 8, 10 a.m., the 2nd Lion Dance Invitational Competition returns, now recognized as a Gold Winner in the IBA Stevies 2025. Held in partnership with Pawchester and the Huang Lion & Dragon Dance Group, GH Mall transforms into the ultimate arena for the nation’s most elite lion dance troupes. The competition will feature two divisions, each competing for a P50,000 grand prize: the Junior Division, which is a showcase of young talents and rising stars, and the Pro Division, featuring high-intensity performances by seasoned masters. GH Mall is located at the Greenhills Shopping Center, San Juan.

Go for a run and dance with Ateneo alumni

THE 2025 Ateneo Grand Alumni Homecoming, the Ateneo de Manila University High School Batch 2000 will hold OBF: ONE BEAT FEST, a Sundown Fun Run and Music Festival, on Feb. 8, 3 p.m., at the Ateneo de Manila University Campus. Participants of the run are requested to sign up at https://myruntime.com/register/one-beat-fest-fun-run. The Ateneo High School Batch 2000 will co-host the event together with Ateneo Batch 2001, which will serve as hosts of the Grand Alumni Homecoming 2026. The fun run will support the Ateneo Alumni Association Order of the Blue Eagles Scholars, retired Ateneo teachers, and the Ateneo Track and Field Team.

Get nostalgic with Bagets the Musical

BAGETS THE MUSICAL, a stage adaptation of the 1984 coming-of-age film Bagets, follows a group of high school friends navigating adolescence, family, friendship, and young love. This production by Newport World Resorts, The Philippine Star, and VIVA Communications, is directed by Maribel Legarda, with a book by J-mee Katanyag and music by Vince Lim. The five leads are played by Sam Shoaf, Milo Cruz, Noel Comia, Jr., Ethan David, and Andres Muhlach. They alternate with Jeff Moses, Migo Valid, Tomas Rodriguez, KD Estrada, and Mico Hendrix Chua. Also in the cast are Neomi Gonzales, Natasha Cabrera, Mayen Cadd, Ring Antonio, and Carla Guevara Laforteza. Bagets the Musical runs until March at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Pasay City. Tickets, ranging in price from P1,000 to P4,000, are now available at the Newport World Resorts Box Office and via TicketWorld.

Travel the world with the Brickman Wonders

GMG PRODUCTIONS has announced that the Manila leg of the global tour of the exhibition Brickman Wonders of the World will be extended until March 8 at The Space at Solaire. It features over 45 iconic landmarks from across the globe, all brought to life in LEGO brick form. Visitors can walk through recreations of famous sites such as the Taj Mahal, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Arc de Triomphe, and many more. Tickets are available exclusively on TicketWorld.

Do not sing along with Les Miz

THAT is the plea of GMG Productions which has brought Les Misérables: World Tour Spectacular, a reimagined staged concert production of the iconic musical, to the Philippines. “Let the cast tell the story,” it exhorts. That cast includes Filipinos: Lea Salonga and Red Concepcion as the Thénardiers, Rachelle Ann Go as Fantine, and Emily Bautista as Éponine. The expanded concert-like format features a new design and production enhanced with new set and lighting designs, bringing Cameron Mackintosh’s critically acclaimed production to life on a scale never seen before in Manila, with a company and crew of over 110, including an international all-star cast and a large ensemble of musicians. Les Misérables runs at the Theater at Solaire, Solaire Resort & Casino, Entertainment City, Aseana Ave., Parañaque until March 1, with no extensions possible. As of now, all 48 shows are sold out. But keep checking as you never know.