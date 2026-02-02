Style (02/02/26)

1 of 2

New Lego Botanicals bloom for Valentine’s

WITH the campaign “This Valentine’s, Keep It Fresh,” Lego is turning Valentine’s gifting into something hands-on and memorable. This month Lego introduces 2026 novelties that expand the collection beyond traditional bouquets: Lego Botanicals Daisies, Peace Lily, Tulip Bouquet, and the statement-making Flower Wall. Alongside these new sets, favorites like the Bouquet of Roses and Bouquet of Pink Roses offer a fresh take on traditional Valentine’s florals, while lighter arrangements such as the Bouquet of Pretty Pink Flowers, Flower Bouquet, and Wildflower Bouquet lend a softer, more contemporary feel. For those looking for a graphic, design-led twist, the collection also features Lego Art Love which doubles as a home accent. The Lego Group brings these blooms to life at the SM Mall of Asia Main Mall Atrium from Feb. 9 to 16. There will be immersive displays, hands-on builds, and Instagram-worthy setups. A weekend in-store caravan runs from Feb. 8 to March 1 at selected stores across Metro Manila. Shoppers can enjoy up to 25% off selected products. For more information, visit www.lego.com or follow official Lego stores online such as bankeebricks.ph, Lazada, and Shopee.

Anko marks Love Month with gift ideas, workshops

THIS LOVE MONTH, Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko is positioning itself as the one-stop shop for gifts to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Anko Club members can also join exclusive in-store workshops where they can create personalized keepsakes and handmade cards. Among the suggestions are items to celebrate the occasion at home (from glasses to tablecloths, to vases for flowers), to gifts (think trinket bowls and boxes for rings, keys, and everyday accessories). There are mugs for coffee lovers, pans and trays for loved ones who cook, and much more including things to treat yourself with. Meanwhile, keep the kids busy with the Anko Club’s Valentine’s Card Making Workshop, offered every weekend this February (2-5 p.m.), at Anko’s Glorietta, TriNoma, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and Ayala Malls Feliz branches. Anko Club members can also join an exclusive Galentine’s Workshop at Anko TriNoma on Feb. 14 at 4 p.m., featuring a Make Your Own Galentine’s Card activity in collaboration with the Weekend Watercolor Circle, plus a special Arrange Your Own Bouquet session. Anko Club members who shop at Anko Trinoma that day between 2-5 p.m. and spend a minimum of P500 can enjoy free candle calligraphy to personalize their favorite Anko candles. To join these workshops, download the Anko app and sign up for the Anko Club at anko.com/anko-club.