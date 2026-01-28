Dining In/Out (01/29/26)

1 of 3

Waterside at Solaire presents Latin Nights

WATERSIDE at Solaire Resort Entertainment City invites guests to savor, dance, and fiesta while celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Latin America. Guests are welcomed with a Mojito, Caipirinha, or Piña Colada infused with a modern twist, the perfect sip to start the night. The culinary journey begins with Waterside’s buffet, led by chef Sherwin Reyes. There is a variety of appetizers such as Seabass Tiradillo, fresh fish lightly cured with citrus and herbs; charcuterie selections of Bresaola, Salami Milano, and Prosciutto, paired with cheeses. The evening unfolds with interactive highlights, including a roving nachos trolley serving freshly made guacamole. Guests can savor Latin-American specialties and premium roast meats, from Bourbon barbecue pork ribs and Chimichurri chicken to Herb-crusted lamb rack and Salt-crusted baked salmon. Signature Latin dishes such as Pastel De Fideo, the traditional Andean corn delicacy of Humintas, and Arroz Con Queso (a creamy, cheesy rice dish celebrated across the Andes) showcase the region’s flavors and culinary traditions. Desserts include Tres Leches Cake, Rice Pudding, and Churros with rich chocolate dip. Latin Nights at Waterside runs every Thursday to Saturday, from 5 to 11:30 p.m., until March 30. For more information, contact 8888-8888 or visit https://sec.solaireresort.com/offers/dining/waterside-latin-nights.

Breaking out The Macallan Harmony

THE MACALLAN breaks out its latest Harmony Collection, inspired by rare single garden teas sourced by JING, The Macallan reimagines the hosting experience through flavor, ritual, and artistry. Drawing from the aromatic elegance of Phoenix Honey Orchid Tea, the limited-edition Macallan Harmony reveals a layered profile of honeyed sweetness, floral nuance, and bright tropical character.

Araneta City announces pet-friendly restaurants

ONE CAN BRING their pets to several restaurants in Gateway Mall 2, thanks to al fresco dining options at some of the restaurants at the Coliseum Plaza (Nono’s, Shake Shack, SaladStop, and Manam). At the Ground Floor’s Lagoon, pets are welcome at Botejyu, a mano, Grace Park, Mamou at Home, Mango Tree Cafe, Choi Garden, Abe, Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory, Starbucks, UCC, and Paper Moon.