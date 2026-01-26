Entertainment News (01/27/26)

1 of 10

Regine Velasquez, Martin Nievera joining Josh Groban show

REGINE VELASQUEZ and Martin Nievera will be the special guests on the Philippine leg of singer-songwriter Josh Groban’s Gems World Tour. The concert, presented by Wilbros Live, will be held on Feb. 18 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The tour celebrates Mr. Groban’s legacy of blending classical power with pop accessibility, featuring cinematic hits like “Believe” and “Evermore,” alongside an orchestra and choir. Tickets are on sale and available at SMTickets.com and SM Ticket outlets nationwide. Limited VIP Soundcheck Experience and VIP Superfun Package with Josh Groban are also available.

FDCP presents A Curation of World Cinema

THE Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) is set to bring back FDCP Presents: A Curation of World Cinema, its annual program showcasing internationally acclaimed films from around the world. The program will screen in select Philippine cinemas from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3. This edition’s films are: Jafar Panahi’s Palme d’Or-winning It Was Just an Accident, Joachim Trier’s Cannes Grand Prix-winning Sentimental Value, Mascha Schilinski’s Cannes Jury Prize-winning The Sound of Falling, and Bi Gan’s Cannes Prix Special Award-winning Resurrection. The select cinemas are SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Southmall, SM Seaside City Cebu, SM Davao, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, TriNoma, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Gateway Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, Power Plant Mall, and Cinema ’76 Film Society. Tickets are priced at P250 for both Metro Manila and provincial screenings.

Glaiza de Castro at docu premiere in Rotterdam

KAPUSO actress Glaiza de Castro will attend the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) this January in the Netherlands for the world premiere of the GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures’ documentary film, 58th, which revisits the Maguindanao Massacre through the story of Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay, recognized as its 58th victim. Directed by Carl Joseph Papa, it stars Ms. De Castro as Reynafe Castillo, Mr. Momay’s daughter, whose story reflects the families’ enduring grief and pursuit of justice following the tragedy. Blending animation with archival footage, 58th retells the story of the massacre for a new generation, ensuring the victims’ stories are not forgotten.

New movies premiere on HBO Max in February

THE star-studded lineup of premieres on HBO Max in February kicks off with The Bad Guys 2, which lands on the platform on Feb. 6. After that, Eddington, with Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, premieres on Feb. 13. Action thriller Nobody 2, starring Bob Odenkirk and Sharon Stone, will be available starting Feb. 20. Finally, Honey Don’t! premieres on Feb. 27.

The Bluff released on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO will be releasing the film The Bluff on Feb. 25. Set against the real‑world landscapes of the Cayman Islands, it stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas in one of her most intense and physical roles as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate with a peaceful life that is threatened when her ruthless ex‑captain returns seeking vengeance. The film, which blends a historical backdrop with modern action, is directed by Frank E. Flowers and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Harry Potter series gets new score

HBO HAS announced that Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Emmy-winning collective Bleeding Fingers will collaborate on a new score for the HBO Original Harry Potter series. The show will debut sometime in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max. In the meantime, the full Harry Potter movie collection can be found on the HBO Max platform.

Ben&Ben drops new song, music video

BEN&BEN has released their new single, “Duyan,” on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment. Written and composed by frontman Miguel Benjamin, and produced by longtime collaborator Ziv, the pop-rock ballad was written by Mr. Benjamin three days before his wedding, while sitting alone in his car. It is accompanied by the release of a music video starring real-life couple and actors Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos. The wedding-themed music video is directed by Daniel Aguilar under Lunchbox Studios.

Sony Music pushes new artists for 2026

SONY MUSIC Entertainment is pushing new artists for 2026. They are: HARA, a six-piece P-pop girl group from Davao set to release a pre-debut track on Feb. 25; AYO, a seven-member boy group from Davao planning to release new music this year; DAELUX, a seven-piece girl group from Davao that has posted teasers for their upcoming debut; Rock Opong, a singer from Iloilo who was a grand finalist on The Voice Teens and a semi-finalist on Asia’s Got Talent; Trisha Puso, a singer-songwriter from Bicol with a new single out this week; Mikee Sarmiento, a pop musician from Metro Manila who will release his debut single this week; LU, a folk-pop artist from Aurora featured on Spotify’s Fresh Finds Philippines; and NEW LORE, a three-piece band from Metro Manila that mixes dream pop and alt-pop.

Girl group no na releases new single, music video

THE first-ever global pop girl group from Indonesia, no na, has kicked off the new year with “work,” a high-energy single that is out now via 88rising. As the group’s most dance-forward pop release to date, it is drum-driven and powered by Indonesian beats and gamelan-inspired rhythms. It is available on all digital music platforms nationwide.

Harry Styles returns with new single, music video

GRAMMY award-winning singer Harry Styles has premiered the music video for “Aperture,” the lead single from his upcoming album KISS ALL THE TIME. DISCO, OCCASIONALLY, set for release on March 6 via Columbia Records. The music video is directed by Aube Perrie. The upcoming album will be Mr. Styles’ fourth and his first release since 2022. “Aperture” is out now on digital streaming platforms.