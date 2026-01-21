Arts & Culture (01/21/26)

1 of 6

Sheila Osmeña-Go exhibits with Galerie Joaquin

THE exhibition A Symphony of Corals by Sheila Osmeña-Go marks her first with Galerie Joaquin. It is a visual meditation on harmony, resilience, and interconnected life, drawing inspiration from coral ecosystems. The exhibit is ongoing until Jan. 23 at Galerie Joaquin’s space in the Atrium of Opus Mall.

DF Art Agency mounts 15th anniversary exhibit

DF ART Agency marks its 15th anniversary with Grateful Horizons, a group exhibition taking place at Leon Gallery International, Corinthian Plaza along Paseo de Roxas in Legazpi Village, Makati City. The show brings together works by 33 artists across generations, reflecting on the relationships and shared histories that have shaped the agency’s practice. Artists include Briccio Santos, Demi Padua, Miller Laberinto, and Tita Halaman. It runs until Feb. 2.

Gus Albor exhibits at Alliance Française

THE exhibit Aurae II by Gus Albor will open at the Alliance Française de Manille Gallery on Jan. 22. With a vernissage scheduled at 6:30 p.m., it will showcase Mr. Albor’s body of work that explores minimal abstraction as a distillation of form, color, and conviction. The opening is in partnership with fine dining restaurant Bocca. The exhibition runs until Feb. 21.

Raymond Lauchengco holds live book reading

THE activity series of Navitas Haus titled “Of Stories and Art” continues with singer Raymond Lauchengco, who will have a book reading at the venue. It will feature his book, Dance with the Wind, which he will read live and discuss with participants afterwards. Copies will be available for sale at the event. Open to the public from ages seven and up, there will be craft activities available for kids and coffee and food for teens and adults. Admission to the book reading is free. It takes place on Jan. 31, 1 p.m., at Navitas Haus, 6218 Manalac St., Poblacion, Makati.

Orchestra of the Filipino Youth opens concert season

THE Orchestra of the Filipino Youth (OFY) is opening its 2026 concert season with ELEVATE: Triumphs of Tchaikovsky on Feb. 1 at the Proscenium Theater, Rockwell, Makati. The young classical musicians will perform under the baton of Gerard Salonga. It will feature Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, performed by rising OFY violinist Gavril Tiburcio. Tickets are available by messaging Ang Misyon on social media.

CCP Pasinaya returns with new component, venues

NOW on its 20th year, the CCP Pasinaya: The Open House Festival is ushering in this year’s National Arts Month with new components and venue partners. Slated for Feb. 7 and 8, it expands to an additional regional venue in Roxas City, Capiz, and adds Rizal Park in Luneta, Manila as a new venue partner, as well as Calle Wright as a new part of the Paseo Museo tour. The components for the two-day festival are: Palihan, a workshop-all-you-can experience offering hands-on art exploration and learning; Palabas, featuring performances by 169 participating performing arts groups; the Paseo Museo hop-on, hop-off curatorial tours across 17 museums and galleries in Metro Manila; a business-to-business platform for embassies and arts programmers titled Palitan; the Pamilihan marketplace with food stalls, artisanal treats, and handcrafted goods; and a new component called Paligsahan, which spans competitions like cosplay, TikTok, photography, mobile games, and short filmmaking. The CCP Pasinaya embraces a “workshop-all-you-can, watch-all-you-can, and pay-what-you-can” approach. Registration is available online through the official CCP Facebook page.