Entertainment News (01/20/26)

Jazz concerts to celebrate Japan-PHL relations

THE year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines. To formally launch this landmark year, The Japan Foundation, Manila will present Harmony of Friendship: A Jazz Prelude to 70 Years of Japan-Philippine Ties, from Jan. 20 to 23. The concert series will feature jazz musicians from Japan and the Philippines. The opening concert on Jan. 20 (by invitation only) takes place at Rockwell’s Proscenium Theater, and headlined by the Tokyo-Manila Jazz & Arts Festival Group led by Filipino jazz vocalist Charito. They will be joined by the Philippines’ AMP Big Band, an organization of professional session musicians. On Jan. 22 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City, the concert tour continues, free and open to the public, while a jazz workshop at De La Salle University-Dasmariñas will be organized by Lasallian Pop Band, with registration required through the organization. A third by-invitation-only concert will be held in Cebu.

Madison Beer releases new album

TWO-TIME Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling artist Madison Beer has released her new album, locket, via Epic Records, alongside the official music video for her new single, “bad enough.” The album was written and co-produced by Madison. It is out now on all digital music platforms.

Raymond Lauchengco opens CenterPlay’s ’26 concerts

CENTERPLAY at City of Dreams Manila focuses on ’80s nostalgia as it turns the spotlight for the second time on popular balladeer Raymond Lauchengco. His concert, on Jan. 21, 9:30 p.m., is the first of many monthly shows this year which will focus on celebrating original Pilipino music. Mr. Lauchengco will be performing hit songs such as “So It’s You” and “Farewell,” from the original soundtrack of the 1980s coming-of-age film Bagets in which he starred and found fame. Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P3,500. VIP couch seats for a party of eight, and smaller seatings are also available. For reservations and information, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com.

K-pop group CORTIS named ‘Friends of the NBA’

CORTIS, a K-pop group, has been officially named to the NBA’s “Friends of the NBA” program in Asia. As part of this collaboration, CORTIS will become the first K-pop act to perform at NBA All-Stars, headlining NBA Crossover Opening Night on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles. The partnership highlights the growing intersection of global sports, music, and youth culture, with CORTIS collaborating with the league on appearances, original content, and merchandise initiatives.

Spotify Tatak Pinoy Live returns on TV5’s Vibe

SPOTIFY Tatak Pinoy Live is back on TV5’s Vibe, continuing its fan-powered format with a new set of nominated songs. Building on the momentum of its launch in November 2025, its latest voting round features nominated songs including “Ano Ba Talaga Tayo” by The Juans featuring Janine Berdin; “Palaisipan” by Loonie featuring Arthur Nery, a hip-hop track; and “Ikaw Sana” by Rob Deniel, a cover of the classic originally performed by Ogie Alcasid. To vote for their favorite artists to headline on Spotify Tatak Pinoy Live, fans can search for the Vibe with Tatak Pinoy playlist on Spotify and tap the voting banner to cast their votes. Everything culminates in a live performance on TV5’s Vibe, airing on Feb. 14.

Apo leads star-studded Valentine’s show

AN OPTION for Valentine’s night entertainment this year is Cariño Brutal, a concert headlined by the Apo Hiking Society with Mitch Valdes, Fe De Los Reyes, and The Company as guests. The musicians will be serving timeless hits and sharp humor, for “a night of love and loathing,” as billed in the promo materials. The show takes place on Feb. 14 at the Okada Manila Grand Ballroom. Guests can purchase a dinner at 7 p.m. along with the show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at all SM outlets and online via smtickets.com.

Fitterkarma announces single launch

AFTER gaining prominence in 2025 with the viral success of the songs “Pag-ibig Ay Kanibalismo II” and “Kalapastangan,” Filipino alt-rock band Fitterkarma will be launching a new single, “Aswang sa Maynila,” in February at 123 Block, Mandaluyong City. In partnership with GNN and ONErpm, the Bangungot: “Aswang Sa Maynila” Single Launch will feature an hour-long set from the band, alongside a lineup of support acts. The song was composed by Joao de Leon with bandmates Soph, Ders, and Mikee contributing their respective parts. Production duties were handled by Xergio Ramos, who added elements to the arrangement. Influenced from J-rock and heavier-leaning music styles, the song also features guest vocals from Kai Sevillano of Novocrane. Tickets to the show are available via https://www.bit.ly/aswangsamnl.

A$AP Rocky’s 4th studio album out now

MUSICIAN, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon A$AP Rocky has released his fourth studio album, DON’T BE DUMB, via A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records. It is his first album in eight years, featuring a long list of collaborators: BossMan Dlow, Brent Faiyaz, Danny Elfman, Doechii, Gorillaz, Jon Batiste, Jessica Pratt, Slay Squad, Thundercat, Tyler, The Creator, Westside Gunn, and will.i.am. Danny Elfman and Thundercat also appear in the music video for “Punk Rocky” as band members alongside an ensemble of characters. In collaboration with award-winning filmmaker Tim Burton, the cover art for DON’T BE DUMB features six of Rocky’s signature personas, brought to life in the filmmaker’s unmistakable style.

TV5 begins upgraded ‘TodoMax Primetime Singko’

TV5 HAS rolled out its improved “TodoMax Primetime Singko” lineup. Weeknights at 5:30 p.m. will see Una sa Lahat, an early evening newscast, followed by Frontline Pilipinas at 6:15 p.m. Action then takes center stage at 8 p.m. with Totoy Bato, a series led by Kiko Estrada in the iconic role inspired by the Carlo J. Caparas komiks and the Fernando Poe, Jr. film. Nag-aapoy na Damdamin returns at 8:45 p.m. in its primetime telecast, bringing back the ABS-CBN-TV5 co-produced drama romantic thriller that stars JC d e Vera, Jane Oineza, Tony Labrusca, and Ria Atayde. Completing the night at 9:30 p.m. is Pira-pirasong Paraiso, another co-produced romantic drama starring Loisa Andalio, Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, and Elisse Joson. The series follows Ms. Andalio as a con artist who poses as one of the long-lost sisters of a young and wealthy woman.

Mitski releases lead single of upcoming album

INDIE ROCK artist Mitski has announced her eighth studio album, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, which will be out Feb. 27 via Dead Oceans. She has also released its lead single, “Where’s My Phone?” On the album, Mitski is supported by a live band and orchestra. The rock song that serves as the lead single dropped alongside a video directed by Noel Paul. Based on Shirley Jackson’s novel, We Have Always Lived in the Castle, and using a playful, primitive style of filmmaking, it presents Mitski as a paranoid woman who is trying to protect her sister inside a gothic house while battling increasingly absurd, human obstacles. “Where’s My Phone?” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.