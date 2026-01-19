THE year 2026 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines, and to mark the occasion, The Japan Foundation, Manila will present Harmony of Friendship: A Jazz Prelude to 70 Years of Japan-Philippine Ties, featuring jazz performers from both countries.

The concert tour serves as the official inauguration of a year-long celebration of enduring diplomatic partnership.

The headline act is the Tokyo-Manila Jazz & Arts Festival Group, an ensemble led by Filipino jazz vocalist, Charito, a prominent figure in the Japanese jazz scene. They will be joined by the Philippines’ AMP Big Band, an organization of professional session musicians.

The opening reception and jazz concert will be held on Jan. 20 at the Proscenium Theater in the Rockwell area of Makati.

Following the opening festivities, the concert tour then moves to the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at the RCBC Plaza in Makati on Jan. 22, 7 p.m., before concluding with a final performance at the Social Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol (done in partnership with the Consulate-General of Japan in Cebu City) on Jan. 23.

The opening at the Proscenium and Cebu Capitol Social Hall are by invitation-only, while the RCBC Plaza performance is free and open to the public.

There will also be a cultural and educational exchange as The Japan Foundation, Manila and the Tokyo-Manila Jazz & Arts Festival Group visit De La Salle University-Dasmariñas for “CIFRA International: A Workshop with Tokyo-Manila Jazz & Arts Festival Group” on Jan. 21, 1 p.m. It will be held in partnership with the Lasallian Pop Band, a student group dedicated to exploring diverse musical genres. Participation in the workshop requires an RSVP through the Lasallian Pop Band.