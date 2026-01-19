Style (01/19/26)

1 of 4

MUJI launches Kapok collection for S/S26

THIS season, MUJI Philippines will be launching a new clothing collection made with kapok, a natural fiber derived from the nuts of a tree native to tropical regions of Southeast Asia. Kapok grows with minimal water and fertilizer, requires little to no pesticides, and has a reduced environmental impact. The cotton-like fibers extracted from its kernels have traditionally been used as stuffing for cushions and garments. With a total of 13 new styles for men and women, nine styles from the collection will be available in all MUJI Philippines’ stores (excluding pop-up stores) and online (mujiph.com) starting this month. The remaining four styles will arrive in the stores later. The collection includes shirts, coveralls, and double-gauze blouses in various colors such as dark navy, medium gray, natural, blue stripe, off-white, light yellow, light blue, gray stripe, black, and khaki, perfect for pairing with pants or layering with dresses for versatile looks. Kapok fibers are hollow, lightweight, and airy, making it the lightest natural fiber in the world and a unique MUJI material for comfortable, functional, and sustainable clothing. With a breathable and hypoallergenic fabric structure, it provides excellent moisture absorption and heat retention. Its soft, airy feel and easy-to-wear designs make it ideal for daily life and the weather in the Philippines. The new kapok collection can be found at the MUJI stores in Estancia Mall, GH Mall, Festival Mall, Glorietta 3, SM North EDSA, SM Mall of Asia, Uptown Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, Greenbelt 3, Power Plant Mall, Central Square, and mujiph.com.

Benilde student show celebrates 10th year

SINULID, the annual culminating event which showcases the skills of the graduating Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) students of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), marks not only 10 years of creative excellence, but also the 30th anniversary of the FDM program. Themed “Awanggan,” derived from the words awan (zero) and hanggan (limit), it is an archaic Tagalog term which means limitless. This year’s edition features over 270 looks. The showcase is divided into three acts — Takipsilim, Hating Gabi, and Bukang Liwayway (dusk, midnight, daybreak). It presents a diverse range of ensembles, from ready-to-wear to contemporary and the avant-garde. The Sinulid: Awanggan runway show will be held at the PNB Financial Center Banking Hall along Diosdado Macapagal Blvd. in Pasay City on Jan. 31, 6 p.m. Over 90 creations will likewise grace a digital exhibition, which is set to premiere a day after. For updates, visit @sinulid.benilde on Instagram.

Fendi releases Lunar New Year capsule collection

TO CELEBRATE the 2026 Lunar New Year and the start of the year of the Fire Horse, Fendi presents a special capsule collection. Drawing inspiration from the color-blocking and floral motifs featured on the Spring/Summer 2026 runway, the capsule collection is designed for both women and men, reinterpreting elements of good fortune. The women’s ready-to-wear features three classic FF logo knit pieces in light blue, reimagined with uniquely crafted color-block trims in pink and yellow. The women’s accessories introduce two new BFF Mini charms, enlarging the miniature family that debuted in Fall/Winter 2025-26 and continued into Spring/Summer 2026. Existing characters present new dressings and details that combine the red hue rich with New Year symbolism, and the auspicious signs of persimmons and peanuts. A special BFF Maxi charm, part of a limited series, mirrors the mini version’s look with luxurious materials and intricate details, from the mink hair and leather dress to the shearling accents on the shoes. In fashion jewelry, the delicate gold finishing of the EverRound Fendi logo merges with the lucky red of the leather bracelet as an auspicious emblem of prosperity and enduring happiness. The men’s ready-to-wear includes a blue nylon windbreaker, a blue cotton hoodie, and a white cotton T-shirt, adorned with the Fendi logo inspired by the floral themes of the Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The collection is available in selected FENDI boutiques and on fendi.cn this month.

Uniqlo launches Disney embroidery

UNIQLO has announced the launch of Disney embroidery designs at the Re.Uniqlo Studio in-store repair and remake service. Starting this month, customers can personalize their favorite Uniqlo items with eight exclusive embroidery designs featuring popular Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck. This service is available at Re.Uniqlo Studio locations for Uniqlo products purchased in the past or on the same day (excluding collaboration products). These cost P250 per icon, with the lineup including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck in two color palettes, along with their silhouettes. The service is available at Re.Uniqlo Studio counters at the Uniqlo Manila global flagship store in Glorietta, Uniqlo SM Mall of Asia, and Uniqlo BGC High Street.