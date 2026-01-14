WHO DOESN’T KNOW Roald Dahl’s iconic children’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?

The wonderful, trippy visuals of the iconic 1971 film with Gene Wilder are ingrained in a generation’s brains. The Tim Burton-helmed wackiness of the 2005 film with Johnny Depp has become a fond memory for those approaching middle age. Even kids these days may know Willy Wonka through Timothée Chalamet’s take in the 2023 prequel.

While one can always go back to their film version of choice to revisit dancing Oompa-Loompas and rivers of chocolate, Manila audiences are now being offered the golden ticket to accompany Charlie Bucket on his adventure into a haven of sweets onstage. This July, GMG will bring the Broadway production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the Philippines for the first time.

Filipino theater fans have seen their fair share of musical spectacles which have stopped over in Manila while on global tours — Cats, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, The Sound of Music are just a few examples — which has motivated the folks behind this stage musical to step it up.

“The Filipino audiences are very familiar with spectacle and big technical elements, and I think our production picks up the antics just one notch higher,” said director Drew Cipillone at a Jan. 8 press conference.

“What live theater brings to the experience and the overall story is a lot more imagination. It is very, very innovative, with new technology,” he added.

To set the touring version apart from its original Broadway production, the team has modified the pacing and utilized magic and illusion to better tell the story, according to Mr. Cipillone.

Of course, it will still have the movies’ beloved songs, like “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.”

Aside from using LED screens, projection mapping, and immersive technology, the creative team also incorporated magic taught by illusion designer Tim Clothier and his Las Vegas-based company, the Illusions Project.

“What we’ve actually accomplished in this brand-new production is the immersive feel, so you actually feel like you’re part of it,” Mr. Cipillone said.

THE STARS

The role of Charlie Bucket — the boy from an impoverished family whose dream comes true when he gets a golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory — falls to Cohen Toukatly. For the young actor, landing the lead role in this musical is like “his very own golden ticket.”

“Being able to bring this character to life, to show people what being kind can get you, is awesome,” he told the press.

Meanwhile, Daniel Plimpton, who plays Willy Wonka, acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill following the iconic actors who have played the eccentric chocolatier in years past — so he will be bringing his unique talents to the role.

“I come into this with a strong tap dance background, so we got to throw a little bit of that into the show, which has never been in the show before,” he explained.

There will be bits of hip-hop and even Bavarian slap dancing alongside classic Broadway-style numbers, incorporated smoothly into the choreography thanks to choreographer Joshua Bergasse.

Mr. Plimpton added that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory cuts across generations, making it a great show for the whole family. “Kids will love seeing themselves in Charlie. Adults will see aspects of themselves in Willy Wonka. It really gives you a chance to reflect on your own childhood dreams and what you want the world to be,” he said.

He explained that there’s a deeper message beneath the vibrant spectacle of the chocolate factory, that “while things can be very shiny, we need to maintain our groundedness and our hope for humanity.”

The actors also teased a special moment that they adjust for each country they stop on the tour. At some point, Willy Wonka suddenly bursts into song in a different language, so Manila audiences can expect him to sing in Filipino.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features original music by Grammy and Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, with a book by David Greig based on the novel by Roald Dahl.

The musical will run from July 8 to 26 at The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort & Casino, 1 Aseana Ave., Entertainment City, Parañaque City. Early ticket access is available through UnionBank until Jan. 15, via ticketworld.com.ph. Tickets go on sale to the general public through TicketWorld on Jan. 17. — Brontë H. Lacsamana