Stuff to Do (01/09/26)

Attend Kundirana’s first concert for 2026

KUNDIRANA, the award-winning music ministry of La Salle Green Hills (LSGH), is set to hold its first concert of the year this weekend. Performances are scheduled for Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, with shows at 7 p.m. They will be held at the Br. Donato Center for Performing Arts at La Salle Green Hills, Ortigas Ave., Mandaluyong City. For ticket (P150) reservations, e-mail is.principal@lsgh.edu.ph.

Watch Tron: Ares on Disney+

THE action-adventure film Tron: Ares has arrived on Disney+. It is the newest chapter in the Tron saga, directed by Joachim Rønning. The film centers on the clash between artificial intelligence and humanity, following the release of a highly sophisticated program named Ares which is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission. It is also the latest film available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, featuring IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio.

Play at Venice Grand Canal Mall’s Timezone

TIMEZONE has just opened new attractions and an expanded space in its Venice Grand Canal Mall branch in Taguig. The new venue features attractions suited for all ages, including Short Lane Bowling, a virtual reality paraglider, billiards, a deluxe music room, and a larger prize shop with more redemption items. It is located on the second floor of the mall.

Watch The Pitt season two

MAX ORIGINAL series The Pitt has premiered its second season, starring Emmy winner Noah Wyle. The series sets each season as a single 15-hour shift of the emergency department staff as they attempt to overcome the hardships of working at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, all while having to navigate staff shortages and underfunding. Each episode covers approximately one hour of the shift. Season two is now available on HBO Max.

Attend Anko’s next decluttering workshop

WHILE Anko’s decluttering and storage workshop, scheduled for Jan. 11 at their TriNoma branch in Quezon City, is now fully booked, interested attendees can sign up for the next session instead. Those who register on their membership app can be added to the priority list for the next event, with details to be announced. They will also receive event highlights and tips shared by Christine Dychiao during the first workshop.