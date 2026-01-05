Fendi releases new bags this month

1 of 2

FENDI presents the Fendi Way bag, unveiled on the Fendi Spring/Summer 2026 catwalk. This hobo embodies a softer, more effortless take on luxury, with generous capacity in a trapezoidal shape. The fully adjustable handle allows the user to naturally wear the bag over the shoulder, resulting in the perfect go-to hobo bag. A subtle hook on the side of the handle invites to personalization with charms and accessories. Created in two sizes, large and medium, it is offered in a multitude of material and color combinations. Bicolor variants in timeless leather hues are paired with suede interiors in vibrant tones, from brown with lilac to dove with electric blue. Statement monocolor versions in vivid pink and turquoise blue are, the other way around, in suede with leather-lined interiors. Meanwhile, the house is playing with its now-classic 2008 Peekaboo bag. For Spring/Summer 2026, the bag’s subtle exteriors open to unveil a rich array of paillettes, beads, studs and crystals. The intricate embellishments are entirely handcrafted. Paillettes appear in striking variations, meticulously crafted with more than 40 hours of manual work, from shimmering purple ones inside a mahogany brown Peekaboo bag, to asymmetrical turquoise and elongated green paillettes. Flower studs reinterpret a multicolored three-dimensional mosaic adorning the interior of a yellow Peekaboo bag, while a crystal flower motif creates an unexpected jewel effect within a mahogany brown Peekaboo bag. A Peekaboo in pink mink is enriched with rich hand-beaded multicolor embroidery, recreating an abstract floral motif that requires over 200 hours of work. The new Peekaboo is available for pre-order in Fendi boutiques worldwide and at fendi.com from Jan. 8, and in-store from Feb. 5. The Way is available for pre-order at fendi.com from Jan. 22, and in Fendi boutiques worldwide from Feb. 5.