WHILE the festive season is finally past us, that does not mean that the Holiday 2025 makeup collection from the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio and Cécile Paravina, a member of the Cometes Collective, is already passé. In the collection, Chanel’s five talismans, iconic symbols of the Chanel galaxy, orbit within the unique universe created by Ms. Paravina. The lion, the comet, the camellia, stalks of wheat, and pearls all appear in shimmering shades. Les Signes de Chanel, duos of blush and highlighter powders, cloak the complexion in soft reflections with a satiny finish. Rose Lumière is a soft blueish pink paired with a white pearly pink highlighter, while Pêche Lumière reveals orangewood hues enhanced by a white pearly gold highlighter. Exclusive creations, these palettes are embossed with the five signs of the House (the founder’s lucky number), which can be seen as a constellation. Meanwhile, the Les 4 Ombres palette has been reimagined as an exclusive creation, Les 4 Ombres Nuit Astrale, shades embellished with Chanel’s five astral symbols. These are a matte medium blueish grey, a deep shimmery purple silver, and a satiny lavender are elevated by the radiance of a shimmery aqua blue highlighter. Next, two new shades of Le Liner De Chanel, Flamboyant and Écarlate, invite one to trace metallized orange or red curves along the lash line. The exploration of cosmic colors continues with Noir Allure, a dark blueish grey mascara. In lipsticks, Rouge Allure Velvet is reimagined as a limited edition. With its ultra-comfortable, second-skin texture, the luminous matte lipstick is housed in a case emblazoned with a double C. It features two signature shades: Abstrait, an intense rosewood, and Rouge Vie, a redwood. For lips with a pearlescent look, Rouge Allure Laque debuts two exclusive new shades: Incandescent, a pearly pink-blue magenta red with volcanic undertones, and Nébuleuse, a pearly crimson purple. For nails, new colors include Cosmique, a slate blue lacquer, and Alchimiste, a metallized orange.