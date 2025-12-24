A FEAST of the senses with its serving of rich flavors, Seafood Paella (Paella de Marisco), a popular Spanish dish which originated from the Valencia region, makes for an ideal entrée for family and loved ones to savor during Noche Buena.

This season of giving, chef Jester Garcia Arellano shares his personal recipe which symbolizes two special moments of his life as a culinarian. First, as a chef in a local restaurant in Spain. Second, as a loving son who channeled his passion in the kitchen to prepare his father’s favorite dish.

His version takes inspiration from his tenure as part of the culinary team of Carme Ruscalleda Sant Pau, a three Michelin Star-dining destination in Sant Pol de Mar, Barcelona.

It features aromatic short-grain rice cooked in a rich saffron-infused broth, and highlights an array of fresh seafood, from shrimps and squids, mussels to clams.

Mr. Arellano, who is currently the program chairperson of the Culinary Arts Management of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), likewise notes how his paella became a family tradition which elevates the true essence of the holidays.

“It was the long-time favorite of my dad, whose birthday falls on Christmas Day,” he said. “Cooking this paella brings back fond memories of our family gatherings, laughter, and sharing meals together.”

With hopes that his recipe will likewise find a home in the culinary heritage of other Filipino families, he prepared a step-by-step guide for those who wish to include the Spanish favorite as part of their festivities.

“I have crafted a simpler version which fits perfectly into the hustle and bustle of Noche Buena preparations using local and more affordable ingredients,” he said. “Many components, such as the seafood broth and pre-cooked seafoods, can be prepped a day in advance, making it a breeze to serve during Christmas Eve,” he adds.

SEAFOOD PAELLA RECIPE BY CHEF JESTER GARCIA ARELLANO

Serves 5-10 Persons

INGREDIENTS:

• For the seafood saffron broth:

500 ml Fish stock (use dorado or maya-maya head and bones)

1 pinch Saffron (or 1 pack of paella mix)

100 grams Leeks (sliced)

200 ml White cooking wine

Salt and pepper to taste

Shrimp heads and skin (for flavor)

• For the rice mixture:

30 ml Olive oil

50 grams Onions, diced

50 grams Green bell pepper, diced

100 grams Tomatoes, diced

10 grams Garlic, finely chopped

250 grams Short grain rice, washed

250 grams Shrimp, peeled and deveined

150 grams Squid, cut into rings

200 grams Mussels, cleaned

250 grams Clams, cleaned

50 grams Green peas

Salt and pepper to taste

2 Lemon wedges

PROCEDURE:

1. Prepare the seafood broth. In a pot, combine the fish stock, shrimp heads and skins, leeks, white cooking wine, and saffron (or paella mix). Bring to a gentle simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes to infuse the flavors. Strain the broth to remove solids and keep it warm.

2. Cook the seafood. In the strained broth, add the mussels, clams, shrimp, and squid. Cook for three to five minutes until the seafood is just cooked through. Remove the seafood and set aside.

3. Sauté the base and rice. In a large paella pan or wide skillet, place the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onions, green bell pepper, and garlic. Sauté until the vegetables are soft and translucent, about five minutes. Stir in the diced tomatoes and cook until they break down and form a sauce, about five minutes. Pour in the washed Japanese short grain rice and stir to coat it well with the vegetable mixture, cooking for about two to three minutes.

4. Combine with broth. Pour the prepared seafood broth over the rice mixture. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Do not stir the rice once the broth is added.

5. Cook the rice. Allow the rice to cook, covered, over low heat for about 15 minutes, or until it is tender and absorbs most of the liquid.

6. Add the cooked seafood. Once the rice is cooked, evenly arrange the previously cooked shrimps, squid, mussels, and clams on top of the rice. Sprinkle green peas evenly over the seafood. Cover and let cook for an additional five minutes to warm the seafood through.

7. Rest and serve. Remove the paella from the heat and let it rest, covered, for five minutes. Serve with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing over the paella.