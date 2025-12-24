SIMBANG GABI, the devotional nine-day novena of dawn Holy Masses attended by Catholics in anticipation of Christmas, has become a distinct Filipino tradition of faith.

This holiday season, beverage specialist Martin Ben Protacio was inspired by this profound religious-cultural experience and sense of community to come up with a festive, deep-purple highball dubbed as Noche Buena Star.

For this original after-dinner drink, the Hospitality Management graduate from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management blends the warm, comforting spirit of dark rum with a custom ube horchata — a fusion of Filipino purple yam and a milky rice drink. This is then garnished with grated Quezo de Bola, which adds a necessary salty-tangy counterpoint. The result is a creamy, earthy, spiced, and subtly sweet mix finished with a delightful savory-salty kick.

Mr. Protacio is currently the head bartender of Quezon Club at Solaire Resort North.

NOCHE BUENA STAR COCKTAIL

INGREDIENTS

45 ml Dark Rum

Ube Horchata

Grated Quezo de Bola

• For Ube Horchata:

1 cup Uncooked white rice

3 to 4 cups Water (for soaking the rice)

1 cup Evaporated milk

½ cup Condensed milk (adjust to taste)

2 to 3 drops Ube extract (start small)

½ teaspoon Vanilla extract (optional)

¼ teaspoon Ground cinnamon or cinnamon syrup (optional)

Ice (for serving)

PROCEDURE FOR UBE HORCHATA:

1. Rinse the rice thoroughly. Combine with water and soak for several hours or overnight to soften.

2. Transfer the soaked rice with the water into a blender. Blend until the mixture is fine.

3. Strain the mixture using a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth to remove solids. Discard the rice pulp.

4. Add evaporated milk, condensed milk, ube extract, and the optional vanilla extract. Stir or blend again until well combined.

5. Taste and adjust sweetness or ube flavor as needed.

6. Chill in the refrigerator.

PROCEDURE FOR NOCHE BUENA STAR:

1. Add ice to a chilled highball glass.

2. Grate some Quezo de Bola.

3. Apply the cheese on the rim of the glass.

4. Add 45 ml of dark rum.

5. Top it with the Ube Horchata.

6. Serve.