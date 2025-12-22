Dennis Lustico focuses on Filipiniana for the holiday season

1 of 2

KNOWN FOR flamboyant gowns that mimic nature’s movements, Dennis Lustico’s holiday pop-up in Rockwell will be a little bit different. Firstly, he’s going prêt-á-porter; secondly, he reins it in and uses all that energy to work on heavily detailed but masterfully restrained Filipiniana.

Mr. Lustico opened his pop-up in November, and it will run until Jan. 31 next year. When the store first opened in November, he filled the brass racks with capes, vests, pencil skirts with fringe details, and satin tops with tassels, drawing in his usual customers.

“I was intentional about having a quiet opening,” he said in a statement. “I also knew that midway, I would be introducing a Filipiniana Collection.”

His new collection is anchored on a central garment: the kimona, a lightweight, poncho-like, sometimes more informal variation of the Filipiniana top (the camisa in this case). “It is a garment that I remember vividly from childhood,” he was quoted as saying. “As a young aspiring designer, I would observe women in our province wear this airy, effortless yet elegant set. In a way this collection is a return to basics, and an ode to my roots.”

The collection features five different kimona designs, including a calado* bib. These piña — a very fine fabric made of pineapple fibers — tops are all hand embroidered by artisans in Laguna. Designs are developed in-house, drawing from local flora or patterns found in fans. Sarongs or tapis skirts complete the collection, resulting in a multitude of distinctly Filipino ensembles that are versatile, effortless, and easy to wear.

The garments are done such that one size fits all. They are also intended for playful layering, mixing, and matching. “It’s heritage dressing, but at the same time, the pieces emphasize how Philippine fashion is now essential for everyday dressing — and not just for special occasions. They are special in that everything is handmade, but at the same time they can be worn many times in different ways. They can also be passed on like heirloom pieces,” the designer was quoted as saying in the press release.

Of the differences in creating a Filipiniana collection for prêt-á-porter, rather than his usual custom work, he said: “We worked with a completely new set of patterns and explored new techniques. By introducing this collection, we hope to spark more interest in our handcrafts, especially our embroiderers and weavers.”

He also says that the pop-up space is a prelude of what’s to come, hinting: “This is a transition. A training period — learning about spaces, manning, deliveries, and production — before we establish a store in 2026.”

The pop-up space is located at R2 Powerplant Mall, Rockwell Center and will run until Jan. 31, 2026. For more information, follow @dennis_lustico.

* Calado is a traditional, intricate Philippine hand-embroidery technique where fibers are pulled apart from lightweight fabrics like piña, and the remaining threads are then stitched into delicate, lace-like openwork patterns.