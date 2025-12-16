THE TobacOFF NOW! Film Festival, organized by Amber Studios and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), was launched on Dec. 13. This inaugural edition boasts films by 25 young Filipino filmmakers who are challenging tobacco and vape culture.

All the festival films “offer powerful, eye-opening stories on youth culture, identity, and the powerful tobacco control narratives.” It is part of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), and is supported by health advocacy groups like HealthJustice Philippines, Parents Against Vape, Action for Economic Reforms, Social Watch, Philippine Smoke-Free Movement, and the Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development.

Jacque Manabat, journalist and co-founder of Amber Studios, said at the media launch on Dec. 10 that the festival “gives young people the platform to tell their own stories — raw, authentic, and unfiltered.”

“We’ve seen how tobacco and vape products increasingly target the youth through appealing designs, flavors, and online strategies. These films help make sense of the realities behind those tactics and the impact they leave on young lives,” said Ms. Manabat.

“Compared to other more pressing issues in our society today, this one is more of a slow burn, and we have to convince people we have to act on it now. This is what we challenged the young filmmakers and the six advocacy groups to do,” she added.

YOUTH-DRIVEN NARRATIVES

The film festival is part of a national movement to empower the next generation to use storytelling and creativity as a tool for social change. This year’s cohort of creators underwent an intensive film and storytelling boot camp led by Ms. Manabat, journalist Chiara Zambrano, filmmaker Tops Brugada, and video editor Jobert Monteras.

“We’re trying to spark conversations that our peers are often too afraid to start,” said Jia Santorias of the Philippine Smoke-Free Movement and one of the young filmmakers this year. “Our goal is not to villainize smokers, because they are victims too, but to share the information that it is not safe.”

Mentoring sessions, hands-on workshops, and collaborative ideation helped the participants develop their short film concepts. Each explores the evolving landscape of youth culture, shedding light on the struggles, influences, and transformation shaped by tobacco and other nicotine products.

Throughout the bootcamp, mentors guided participants in developing their narrative voice, strengthening their visual style, and exploring the deeper emotional truths behind their stories.

Rochelle Ona, MMFF executive director, said in a statement that it was the youth creators’ “honesty” that moved her the most.

“These films don’t preach; they reveal. And when young people reveal their own truths, it becomes impossible to ignore,” she said.

Beyond showcasing cinematic talent, the TobaccOFF NOW! Film Festival forms part of a broader campaign advocating stronger protections for minors, according to Ms. Santorias. Their movement pushes for “a shift to healthier, more empowered lifestyle choices.”

Ms. Manabat, who spoke on the intersection of art, dialogue, and community mobilization, expressed pride in this new cultural momentum.

“What we basically provided through this program was mentorship in storytelling and filmmaking. After that, we let the kids express using their own creative voices,” she said. “This is a good mix of advocacy and creative expression.”

Details about future screenings will be announced online via TobacOFF NOW!, MMDA, and MMFF’s pages. The films are set to be shown in different schools and provinces across the Philippines. — Brontë H. Lacsamana