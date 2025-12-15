THE brand’s striking colorway of black and TUMI Red — its signature Pantone — is featured in select pieces from the Alpha, Alpha Bravo, Voyageur, and 19 Degree Aluminum collections, including backpacks, totes, and small travel accessories, just in time for the holiday season.

“These colors celebrate TUMI’s heritage while signaling its continued evolution: bold, resilient, and built for the journey ahead,” the brand said in a statement.

The red and black colorway can be found in the Celina Backpack, Dey Trunk Crossbody, Just In Case Tote, and Double Expansion Backpack.

TUMI also offers a premium gifting range with the 19 Degree Aluminum collection that combines timeless design and durability. Standout pieces include the International Carry-On, Cigar Case, Sunglass Case, and Compact Mirror.

There is also a 19 Degree Aluminum Bar Set which extends TUMI’s 19 Degree design code for the home. The set includes everything needed to make a perfect cocktail, including custom recipe cards.

“The most meaningful gifts are the ones that become part of everyday life,” said Victor Sanz, TUMI’s creative director, in a statement.

“The best gifts fit seamlessly into everyday life — accompanying you from work to travel to home — and are as meaningful to give as they are to use long after the season ends.”

GIFT IDEAS

For men, TUMI highlights backpacks from the Arrivé and Harrison collections, along with leather accessories such as a reversible belt — practical options suited for work, travel and daily use.

In particular, the Barker and Larson backpacks offer aerodynamic silhouettes with automotive-inspired touches.

For women, TUMI’s gift picks include structured bags from the Olas and Agent collections, designed to move easily from office to evening.

The Belden line includes jewelry cases, passport cases, and wallet-on-chain styles in seasonal hues for the holiday season.

For TUMI, personalization remains part of the holiday assortment, with monogramming available on select items.

The anniversary and holiday pieces are available at TUMI stores and TUMI.com.