In Santa’s bag

WE’VE only got about a handful of days before Christmas, and we’re rounding up a list of gifts suited for various categories, depending on who’s getting them. Happy shopping!

SKINCARE

Dermorepubliq’s holiday bundles

Local skincare brand Dermorepubliq is releasing holiday-ready bundles featuring bestselling formulations. The Vitamin C & 1% Retinol Morning + Night Set (Sensitive Skin) is best for someone who wants brighter, smoother, well-rested skin (P798). This targets dullness, uneven tone, early signs of aging, and acne without overwhelming sensitive skin. The Advanced Acne and Oil Control Kit is best for teens, students, or anyone dealing with breakouts (P1,146). This unclogs pores, controls excess oil, calms inflammation, and helps shrink stubborn blemishes. The Advanced Clarifying and Brightening Kit at P1,366 has a gentle cleanser, Ultra Whitening Toner, a Niacinamide + Tranexamic Acid + Alpha Arbutin serum, and the brand’s signature 7-Oil spot treatment. It clears breakouts and fades dark marks while giving skin a more even, radiant look. The Advanced Brightening Kit at P1,217 has the Ultra Whitening Toner, brightening serum, and 15% Vitamin C. It targets dark spots, uneven texture, and dullness. The Hydration Kit is for anyone with dry, stressed-out, or barrier-damaged skin. At P1,227, it has the soothing Aloe + Snail toner, a HA + Snail serum for moisture layering, and a Ceramide cream to strengthen the skin barrier. Dermorepublic products are available on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, and physical stores at SM Masinag and SM Tanza.

Cult favorite Melano CC

Japan’s favorite vitamin C skincare, Melano CC, has officially arrived in the Philippines. Cambert (PILIPINAS), Inc. has brought Melano CC’s cult-favorite formulations and signature J-Beauty philosophy here: science-backed, gentle, and designed for real results. Under the Rohto-Mentholatum group, Melano CC has gained status across Japan and over 15 countries, thanks to its approach to brightening — no gimmicks, no 12-step routine, just high-performing Vitamin C delivered in formulas that work with the skin, not against it. Vitamin C’s effects on skin include protection from damaging environmental factors, fading dark spots and post-acne marks, and boosting skin’s overall glow. The line includes the Vitamin C Brightening Enzyme Face Wash; Vitamin C Brightening Lotion designed for normal to combination/oily skin; and the Vitamin C Brightening Essence which blends pure L-Ascorbic Acid, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, and other high-performing derivatives in a stabilized, airtight system. Melano CC can be found at Mitsukoshi Mall, and online via Lazada and Shopee on the official Mentholatum store.

SNEAKERS

Winter Red for a Converse Christmas

The most recent iteration of Converse’s SHAI 001 is Winter Red, a colorway rooted in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. Inspired by the winterberry — a plant that thrives in harsh conditions — Winter Red symbolizes resilience, endurance, and the mindset that has carried Shai and the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA championship. The upper features a striking University Red, accented with sharp green along the zipper. Shai’s signature logo appears on the tongue and insole, while the Star Chevron anchors the heel, reflecting Converse Basketball’s identity. Performance remains core: radial traction ensures multidirectional control, forefoot Zoom Air delivers responsive energy return, and an over-lasted midsole provides grounded stability. The Converse SHAI 001 WINTER RED is available in the Philippines at converse.ph, Converse Glorietta, Foot Locker Greenhills and Foot Locker Glorietta.

PUMA’s new Speedcat Lux Collection

PUMA recently introduced the Speedcat Lux Collection. Debuting in sleek colorways, the drop has a distinctive metallic grey design that sets the tone for the collection. The lineup includes the new Speedcat Ballet (P5,500) that evokes the chic feel of ballet flats, with an updated strap closure, alongside the Speedcat OG (P7,500), shaped after the original, archival 1999 Speedcat. The PUMA Speedcat Lux Collection is now available in the Philippines at PUMA stores, PUMA.com, and select retailers nationwide.

CLOTHES

Old Navy’s Holiday collection

This season, Old Navy introduces its Holiday collection, featuring cozy, colorful, and matching outfits to give including Jingle Jammies (matching family pajamas with festive prints for kids, adults, and even pets), Holiday Sweaters (classic knits and modern pops of color), Bounce Fleece (ultra-soft, lightweight fleece that’s warm, breathable, and perfect for layering), Cloud Comfy Activewear (ultra-soft, breathable, go-dry moisture-wicking performance fabric), Ultra-Soft Fleece Blankets, pet bandanas and sweaters, scarves and beanies. The reopened Old Navy Bonifacio High Street store in Taguig’s BGC also features a giant gift box photo area, encouraging families and friends to capture their holiday moments in true Old Navy style. Kids can drop their letters to Santa at the dropbox in-store or sing at the karaoke station. Old Navy has branches at Bonifacio High Street, One Ayala Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, and Rustan’s Makati.

New UT collab marks 30th anniversary of Tamagotchi

Uniqlo has launched a new UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) collaboration collection featuring the digital world of Tamagotchi, the virtual pet. The collection includes four women’s T-shirt designs which were inspired by the pixel art of the original Tamagotchi. A special website (https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/special-feature/cp/ut/tamagotchi) also includes UT original mini-games to enjoy. Designs include one featuring the first Tamagotchi, one with a simple Tamagotchi logo over the chest (while the back has a lineup of colorful pixelated Tamagotchi), one with an embroidered design of Mametchi (who can only be encountered by those who have carefully raised their Tamagotchi), and another with Mametchi with a white Tamagotchi.

APPLIANCES

Get SharkNinja at pop-ups

SharkNinja has opened its newest pop-up stores in TriNoma (Level 2) and GH Mall (3F). The brand focuses on three main categories. Ninja Kitchen stocks the Ninja CREAMi that turns ordinary ingredients into creamy desserts and the Ninja SLUSHi for making refreshing options. Shark Home has vacuums like the Shark CleanSense IQ, engineered to detect and tackle dirt with precision. Shark Beauty has the Shark FlexStyle, a powerful hairstyler that transforms from a dryer to a curler, giving salon-quality results from the comfort of home.