Stuff to Do (12/11/25)

Shop for a bookish gift

Exploding Galaxies publishing house has announced that it has come out with a special Clay Slipcase Edition of Sarap and Palayok by Doreen G. Fernandez and Edilberto N. Alegre for P3,000 (regular price P3,339) which comes with free shipping. It is also offering a discount of 10% off its fiction books (and free shipping for orders above P1,000) until Dec. 15 on its website (www.explodinggalaxies.com).

Go Christmas shopping at Araneta City’s Parolan bazaar

THE Parolan bazaar at the Farmers Plaza parking area near EDSA in Quezon City (QC) is bringing back bright lights, colorful displays, and Filipino-made décor to showcase local craftsmanship. There, shoppers are invited to look at the lanterns, garlands, lights, and artisanal pieces. Its goal is to be a convenient one-stop shop for holiday essentials and an accessible alternative in QC. for those unable to travel to Dapitan or Divisoria, Parolan is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Catch a performance of Handel’s Messiah

THE University of the Philippines Symphony Orchestra (UPSO) celebrates the holiday season with a performance of George Frideric Handel’s timeless oratorio Messiah. It is set to take place on Dec. 12, 7 p.m., at the University The-ater (Villamor Hall) in UP Diliman, Quezon City. Under the baton of its musical director, Professor Emeritus Josefino Chino Toledo, UPSO will retell the Nativity story via excerpts from Handel’s masterpiece. Four voice majors from the UP College of Music will be debuting as lead soloists: Krisleen Andya Bareng, soprano; Andrey Sto. Domingo, countertenor; Mark Nicholson Jaluag, tenor; and Jhon Michael Mauricio, bass. Admission is free but online reserva-tion is required. For details, visit UPSO’s social media pages.

Take a break and check out fancy cars

Lexus is holding a three-day showcase at the Luxury Lane of the Shangri-La Mall in Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong from Dec. 12-14, featuring a display of the RX 350h Executive, NX 350h Executive, and LM 350h 7-seater. Aside from checking out the cars, visitors can learn more about the deals being offered, view exclusive Lexus merchandise, and enjoy festive nibbles and drinks by Cibo and Angkan.

Go to Alden Richard’s fan meet

GMA Network and Sparkle GMA Artist Center’s talent Alden Richards is celebrating his 15th year in the industry with a fan meet called ARXV: Moving ForwARd, on Dec. 13 at the City of Santa Rosa Laguna Multi-Purpose Complex.

Watch some animated short films

A COLLECTION of Filipino animated shorts will be shown for free this Dec. 13 at the Atrium at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. The screening is part of MCADxMoving Image, a program of the college’s Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD). The selection is curated by comics writer and illustrator Melvin Sumangil Calingo, and the titles are: Creative Fuel by Camille Valencia, Closets by Pat Garvida, DOTS by Daphne Almencion, Rigel by CJ Reyn-aldo, Saling Pusa by Edouard Guazon and Janela Mendoza, In the Brood by Vanessa Exconde, Pangat Panglaw by Lester Isip, Soul Searching by Hera Soliven, and A Walk Through the Woods by Kayla de los Angeles. The screening is free and open to the public. It is scheduled on Dec. 13, 10 a.m. Interested participants may e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph.

Admire the fireworks at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

MEGAWORLD Lifestyle Malls is lighting up December with weekly holiday fireworks displays across its destinations for families and mallgoers. McKinley Hill features fireworks every Saturday, with shows on Dec. 13, 20, and 27 at 7 p.m., while Eastwood City offers the same alongside a Holiday Art Walk. Southwoods Mall will have bright displays on Dec. 13, 20, and 21.

Watch TP’s musical on Gregoria de Jesus

TANGHALANG PILIPINO’S (TP) newest production for its 39th season is a groundbreaking original musical that reimagines the life of revolutionary Gregoria de Jesus through the sound of Pinoy pop music. With music by Nica del Rosario and Matthew Chang, and a book by Nicanor Tiongson and Eljay Deldoc, the show stars Marynor Madamesila and is directed by Delphine Buencamino. It is ongoing until Dec. 14, with performances at 3 and 8 p.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater), CCP Complex, Pasay City. VIP tickets cost P2,000 while regular tickets are P1,800.

Have a date night with your pets

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM is hosting the 5th edition of “Pets Date Night,” an annual celebration designed to bring fur parents and their pets closer while highlighting the importance of year-round parasite protection. Happening on Dec. 13 at the Garden Ring, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Parañaque City, this year’s event will feature live performances by Justin Vasquez and local bands, carnival-style games, prizes, and immersive activities tailored for families and their pets. A highlight is the return of “Holitails Pawchella,” a Coachella-inspired pet costume show. Guests will also have access to free veterinary check-ups, practical pet-care guidance, and information on protecting pets from parasites.

Catch girl group Quadlips’ first mall show

THE four-member global girl group Quadlips is set to take the stage in a mall for the first time on Dec. 13 at the Quantum Skyview, located at Upper Ground B in Gateway 2 mall in Cubao. Starting at 3 p.m., the group formed under the AKB48 Group Global Project will mount a mall show. Featuring Feni of JKT48, Hina of SKE48, Cole of MNL48, and Fame of BNK48, the members from different countries and uniting under the name Quadlips will be meeting their Filipino fans up close.

Bring your pet to Royal Canin’s community weekend

ROYAL CANIN’S Community Weekend 2025, happening on Dec. 13 to 14 at the Eastwood Open Park in Quezon City, is set to bring together pet lovers and families for activities, expert insights, and science-based guidance on re-sponsible pet ownership. The two-day event is open to the public. Day 1 spotlights puppies and kittens with a community pet walk, classes on nutrition and training, free vet consultations, and opportunities to rehome pets. Day 2 celebrates adult and senior pets, featuring sessions on lifelong health, caring for aging companions, and more interactive activities. Attendees can enjoy exclusive discounts, raffles, and creative contests, while learning how every-day choices impact pet health.

Enjoy G22’s new album live

THREE-MEMBER Filipino girl group G22 has released their album The Dissection of Eve. To celebrate this, they’re holding a live album showcase, set to take place on Dec. 15, 6 p.m., at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao. The group’s special performance of songs from the album is open for free to the public.

Watch the grand finale of The Voice Kids Philippines

ON Dec. 14, The Voice Kids Philippines will reach its grand finale, where a young singer’s dream shall become a reality. The four finalists are Yana Goopio representing Team Bilib under Billy Crawford, Marian Ansay carrying the banner of Julesquad with Julie Anne San Jose, Sofia Mallares stepping into the spotlight for Project Z guided by Zack Tabudlo, and Gianni Sarito fighting for Benkada under the mentorship of Ben&Ben. One of them will win the mil-lion-peso grand prize. Global P-pop group HORI7ON will be the show’s guest performer. The Voice Kids Philippines grand finale airs Dec. 14, 7 p.m., on GMA-7.

Watch Mamoru Hosoda’s Scarlet in cinemas

JAPANESE filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda, known for artistic and emotional animated films like Summer Wars and Mirai, released his new film this month. Scarlet, a time-bending tale about a princess seeking revenge for her father’s death and who awakens in a mysterious afterlife, blends different art styles to complement the themes of traveling to different timelines. It is now showing in Philippine cinemas via Columbia Pictures.

Check out It All Started In May’s new music video

RISING Filipino band It All Started In May recently dropped their new single, “Naaalala,” which is all about looking back on an old romance. A music video has also been launched to celebrate their contract with LYRIC. They are now officially ambassadors of the musical instrument retail chain.

Listen to Sam Cruz’s new single

SAM Cruz is back after a hiatus, debuting her latest single “Was It Just A Dream?” as the cover track for Spotify’s Fresh Finds Philippines playlist. It is also her debut release under the record label Diorama FM. It signals her return to the music scene as well as her artistic evolution, shifting toward alternative/indie, dream pop, and indie pop genres. The track is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.