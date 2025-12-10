The Bistro Group, going loca(l)

1 of 2

THE RETURN of Krazy Garlik under The Bistro Group’s portfolio signifies Bistro’s respect for local culture and its motivation to do more in the local scene (as opposed to their forte, bringing in international franchises).

It’s a comeback concept, having first opened in 2014, patterned after a Korean concept that worshipped the flavor (albeit a bit toned down for Filipino palates), which then closed in 2018.

Lisa Ronquillo-Along, chief marketing officer for The Bistro Group, speaking to BusinessWorld during the Krazy Garlik opening at the SM Mall of Asia on Dec. 4, gave us a list of their local concepts, which is about to get longer. There’s Krazy Garlik (the SM Mall of Asia branch is their second after opening in One Ayala this year), Siklab, Las Flores, and Rumba; not to mention the restaurants by their corporate executive chef, Josh Boutwood. One of them, Helm, was the country’s first two Michelin-starred restaurant, awarded earlier this year.

Siklab is also a comeback concept, sharing the 2014 timeline with Krazy Garlik. It reopened last year in Shangri-La Plaza Mall and is set to open nine branches next year (including in Visayas and Mindanao), according to Ms. Ron-quillo-Along. Krazy Garlik might follow in the same lines, because it is “very scalable.”

We had a taste of their tangy 40 Kloves Chicken (the taste is akin to a very flavorful adobo), and the Adobomb Rice with pork adobo flakes, as well as the Hara Kiri Rice (garlic, bell pepper, shrimp, squid, bacon, red chili, teriyaki sauce, and tobiko). While we were warned that the Hara Kiri rice would be a spicy challenge, it was mostly an easy ride (for us).

“We’ve always wanted to have homegrown brands, local concepts,” said Ms. Ronquillo-Along. “We’ve tried in the past.

“There were some challenges because we were so used to these structural, corporate franchise(s),” she said. “We wanted to be everything… maraming (there was lots of) trial-and-error.”

For starters, she mentioned improving interiors and streamlining menus: “If you want to attract the new generation now, it has to resonate with them.”

She also discussed the difference between developing their international franchises and these homegrown brands. To date, The Bistro Group holds the franchises for TGI Friday’s, Olive Garden, Dave & Buster’s, Fogo de Chao, and Longhorn Steakhouse; among others. They have 30 concepts under their belt, and 218 restaurants around the Philippines. They have an upcoming Korean dessert franchise (slated to open this week, but a media tasting has been postponed).

“With franchises, we have the international (support), so we can’t really just move freely,” she said. “They’re flexible, (but) you have to work with them.

“With the homegrown brands, we’re free to make mistakes, develop something new, innovate. We’re free to do that,” she said.

Earlier this year, the Chen-led Inoza Business Holdings, Inc., an affiliate of Progeny Global Holdings (the operators of the Bounty Fresh brand) announced they had acquired a major stake in The Bistro Group (more details can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/2k5968mj). Of the new ownership, Ms. Ronquillo-Along said, “They want the homegrown brands to take lead in development — hand-in-hand with ours,” she said. “We have their support, and be-cause they’re already in the food business, they understand it.”

Krazy Garlik is located at SM Mall of Asia, Level 2, Entertainment Mall. — Joseph L. Garcia