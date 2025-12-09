Entertainment News (12/09/25)

Filipino animated shorts to be screened for free

A COLLECTION of Filipino animated shorts will be shown for free this Dec. 13 at the Atrium at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. The screening is part of MCADxMoving Image, a program of the college’s Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD). The selection is curated by comics writer and illustrator Melvin Sumangil Calingo, and the titles are: Creative Fuel by Camille Valencia, Closets by Pat Garvida, DOTS by Daphne Almencion, Rigel by CJ Reynaldo, Saling Pusa by Edouard Guazon and Janela Mendoza, In the Brood by Vanessa Exconde, Pangat Panglaw by Lester Isip, Soul Searching by Hera Soliven, and A Walk Through the Woods by Kayla de los Angeles. The screening is free and open to the public. It is scheduled on Dec. 13, 10 a.m. Interested participants may e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph.

Date night for pets returns this December

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM is hosting the 5th edition of “Pets Date Night,” an annual celebration designed to bring fur parents and their pets closer while highlighting the importance of year-round parasite protection.

Happening on Dec. 13 at the Garden Ring, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Parañaque City, this year’s event will feature live performances by Justin Vasquez and local bands, carnival-style games, prizes, and immersive activities tailored for families and their pets. A key highlight is the return of “Holitails Pawchella,” a Coachella-inspired pet costume show. Guests will also have access to free veterinary check-ups, practical pet-care guidance, and information on protecting pets from parasites.

P-pop girl group FINIX releases new track

GIRL group FINIX has released their new song “Hand in Hand,” an empowering anthem created to uplift Filipinos navigating ambition, responsibility, and the pursuit of their dreams. It blends Taglish rap, energetic pop, and FINIX’s signature attitude. The song is also a collaboration with financial app JuanHand, so it will serve as the company’s official theme song, produced under GKD Records.

Vice Ganda films showcased on Cinema One

VICE GANDA takes the spotlight at Cinema One as her biggest comedy box-office hits will make up Blockbuster Sundays this December. First up is her team-up with Anne Curtis in The Mall, the Merrier, showing on Dec. 14. Next is The Super Parental Guardians, where Vice plays a godparent raising his late best friend’s two children alongside their uncle played by Coco Martin. It airs on Dec. 21. Finally, there’s Vice’s joint project with Daniel Padilla and Pia Wurtzbach in Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad, where they set on a heroic adventure as superheroes. It airs on Dec. 28. Cinema One is available on SKYcable ch. 56, Cignal ch. 45, GSat Direct TV ch. 14, and other local cable service providers.

Young Cocoa releases new EP

RISING Filipino alt hip-hop artist Young Cocoa has dropped his new EP, STILL COCOA, under Sony Music Entertainment. The six-track project incorporates chill, hypnotic grooves with off-kilter production choices. Produced by Brido, Jayson Franz, Joseph Gregory, Luke April, and up-and-comer chocolateman, the EP aims to push the boundaries of alternative music, rap, hip-hop, and bedroom indie. STILL COCOA is out now on all digital music platforms via Sony Music Entertainment.

HBO Max & Viu Bundle launches in Southeast Asia

THE HBO MAX & Viu Bundle is now available in Southeast Asia. The bundle aims to offer the best of Hollywood and premium Asian entertainment. Subscribers who avail of this can stream content from Warner Bros. Discovery’s iconic brands like HBO, The Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter on HBO Max as well as access a collection of Asian entertainment on Viu, including Viu Originals like Taxi Driver 3 and Korean variety shows such as Running Man (2025) and GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops (2025). Consumers can subscribe to the HBO Max & Viu Bundle as a direct-billed purchase through either www.hbomax.com or www.viu.com.

Joji, Yeat join forces for remix

JOJI has unveiled “PIXELATED KISSES (with Yeat),” a remix of one of his tracks released earlier in October, new and improved with a verse from Yeat. Written and produced by Joji, it contains his pared-down vocals atop a gritty trap beat. The remix is accompanied by a James Mao-directed music video with a candy-colored pixelated video treatment and appearance from Yeat. The track is now out on all digital music streaming platforms.

Solaire to mount star-studded New Year concerts

BOTH Solaire Resort North and Solaire Resort Entertainment City are setting up New Year’s Eve celebrations. In the south, Solaire Resort Entertainment City has “Symphony of the Stars,” featuring world-renowned Broadway legend Lea Salonga and OPM icon Raymond Lauchengco, under the musical direction of Maestro Gerard Salonga. The evening begins with handcrafted cocktails at 7:30 p.m., followed by a dinner buffet at 8 p.m. The celebration continues at 10 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom. In the north, Solaire Resort North presents “A Night of Icons,” featuring International Theater Diva Rachelle Ann Go, Concert King Martin Nievera, and Megastar Sharon Cuneta, with Maestro Louie Ocampo and Marvin Querido at the helm. The dinner buffet opens at 8 p.m., and the countdown takes place later on inside the Grand Ballroom. Both events will feature unlimited food choices and free-flowing drinks, including sparkling, red, and white wines, beers, chilled juices and more. Tickets are available at TicketWorld.com.ph, the Solaire Resort Entertainment City Box Office, and the Solaire Resort North TicketWorld counter.

Erik Matti announces BuyBust collab with Netflix

THE film project BuyBust: The Undesirables was unveiled recently at a creators’ session in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Filipino director Erik Matti, together with Indonesian director Joko Anwar, discussed Netflix’s continued commitment to investing in original content for the region’s library. There, Mr. Matti announces Netflix’s first collaboration with him in BuyBust: The Undesirables, which will have returning characters from the 2018 film, including Anne Curtis. It also has the addition of Gerald Anderson, alongside a slate of new characters. It is set to premiere on Netflix in 2026.