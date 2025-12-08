Two designers, one outfit

1 of 4

A designer and a former muse team up for a pop-up

DESIGNER IVARLUSKI ASERON and model-then-photographer-then-designer Jo Ann Bitagcol have teamed up to open a pop-up at Rockwell’s Powerplant Mall. Their store opened with a Dec. 1 launch and will run until February next year.

PLACKET TAILORING

As a designer, Ms. Bitagcol is known for printing her own photographs of Philippine artifacts on fabric. Meanwhile, Mr. Aseron, with more than 20 years of fashion under his belt, has been known for many innovations, including gowns made with page-leaf effects. The duo goes a bit lean for this ready-to-wear (RTW) collaboration: Ms. Bitagcol’s boxy tops are reimagined into kamisa chino (a traditional Filipino collarless shirt with buttons down a short placket) and feature her signature barong print. The sporty kimono, a relatively new addition to her line, is given a new look with the use of fine handwoven piña and hand-beaded accents. There are also skirts, pants, detachable terno sleeves, and even lace dresses. Meanwhile, Mr. Aseron’s collection features layers of checkered tulle over pleats and a muted palette of grays, whites, and trims of black. A new innovation which he introduced at the 2023 Red Charity Gala, is a puzzle piece that recalls a hobby and an advocacy for autism, seen in the clothes at the pop-up.

While Ms. Bitagcol’s ready-to-wear line can be seen in other designer friends’ stores, Mr. Aseron hasn’t done an RTW line in three years. He told BusinessWorld in an interview, “It’s not very often. I treat it in a special way.” He added, “Every time I do ready-to-wear, I give my all.”

The designers’ roots go deep: Ms. Bitagcol recalled walking for Mr. Aseron’s shows, not to mention that she approached him (and other designers) for input when she was designing her first line, according to a story the pair shared. “She’s very good at it,” said Mr. Aseron. “She doesn’t need to consult,” he teased.

Jokingly, Ms. Bitagcol said, “Ganoon (is that so)?”

For her part, she said, “I’m happy he allowed me to collaborate. I know him very well. He’s very particular. Allowing this to happen is a big deal for me.” To that, Mr. Aseron answered: “Stop it!”

While one would expect a line that combined both their sensibilities, there was only one such outfit in the whole store: one of Ms. Bitagcol’s prints was sewn underneath a sheer pocket on one of Mr. Aseron’s pieces. Asked why they only had one shared outfit, they both laughed, and Mr. Aseron said, “We didn’t have time! That’s it.”

Both had been offered separate spaces at the Powerplant Mall for this season, and they worked on their personal collections to be shown at these spaces. Unfortunately, neither could finish their collections in time, but combined, they had just enough for one store. “Shared space na lang, instead of giving it up,” said Ms. Bitagcol.

Asked about what they liked working with each other, Ms. Bitagcol said, “I have so much respect for Ivar’s aesthetic, creativity, and craftsmanship.” Mr. Aseron replied, “I have the same respect. Why would I have several pieces from her [in my wardrobe otherwise]?”

Aseron and Bitagcol’s Pop-Up Collaboration will run from December to February. Their space can be found at R2 Powerplant Mall, Rockwell Center, Makati. — Joseph L. Garcia