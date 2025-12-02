Entertainment News (12/02/25)

1 of 6

SB19 releases versions of ‘DAM,’ ‘Time’

SONY Music Entertainment has announced the release of The First Take versions of “DAM” and “Time,” two of SB19’s most celebrated hits. Both were originally showcased in exclusive one-take performances on The First Take, a Japanese YouTube channel that invites artists to perform a song in only one take, posted simultaneously in November. The releases mark SB19’s return to the platform, where they hold the distinction as the first and only Filipino and Southeast Asian act to perform and the first ever to do so twice.

Ben&Ben releases e-book, plush collectibles

TO CELEBRATE the first anniversary of the release of their album The Traveller Across Dimensions, folk-pop band Ben&Ben has released various album tie-in materials and merchandise. One of these is an e-book companion to the album, which fleshes out the character Liwanag’s story in greater detail. They also launched the Traveller plush series, featuring four characters: Liwanag, Mahiwaga, Puhon, and Dilim. For more details, visit thetravelleracrossdimensions.com/story.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 arrives in PHL cinemas

THE horror character Freddy Fazbear is back with more friends in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the sequel to the 2023 box-office hit based on the popular game series by Scott Cawthon. Animatronic horror returns in the sequel with former night shift security guard Mike (played by Josh Hutcherson) and his sister Abby (Piper Rubio) still reeling from the nightmare unleashed at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza and once again set to face haunted animatronics Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 arrives in Philippine cinemas on Dec. 3.

Travel agents mount fundraising concert for Cebu

THE Philippine IATA Agents Travel Association (PIATA) and the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Philippines chapter will be putting up a fundraising concert titled ERA: Healing Hearts. The initiative will support survivors of recent calamities in Cebu. The concert takes place on Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at the RJ Dusit Thani, featuring Lou Bonnevie alongside a lineup of celebrated artists. Proceeds will support a mental health and humanitarian mission for survivors of the earthquake in Bogo and typhoon-affected communities in Cotcot, Liloan, and Talisay, Cebu. Tickets are available at the venue, priced at P1,800, inclusive of one drink.

Royal Canin to host Community Weekend 2025

ROYAL CANIN’S Community Weekend 2025, happening Dec. 13 to 14 at Eastwood Open Park, Quezon City, is set to bring together pet lovers and families for activities, expert insights, and science-based guidance on responsible pet ownership. The two-day event is open to the public. Day 1 spotlights puppies and kittens with a community pet walk, classes on nutrition and training, free vet consultations, and opportunities to rehome pets. Day 2 celebrates adult and senior pets, featuring sessions on lifelong health, caring for aging companions, and more interactive activities. Attendees can enjoy exclusive discounts, raffles, and creative contests, while learning how everyday choices impact pet health.

Korean crime drama to premiere on HBO Max

ON Dec. 18, the Korean crime drama series Villains, starring Yoo Ji-tae and Lee Min-jeong, will make its streaming debut on HBO Max. The eight-episode show from TVING follows criminal mastermind J and master forger Han Soo-hyun as they navigate the world of crime and attempt to survive the violent power struggle between villains over the elusive, ultra-precision counterfeit bill, known as the Supernote. It is directed by Jin Hyuk and Park Jin-young and written by Kim Hyung-joon.

LEGO brings back Christmas Play Village

THE LEGO GROUP is bringing back its Christmas Play Village at SM Mall of Asia from Dec. 22 to Jan. 6. It aims to offer families easy, screen-free things to do with the children. There will be hands-on build zones offering quick activities for parents and their children to bond over and explore. Admission is free.

Bridgetowne to hold New Year countdown celebration

THE event “Where We Shine As One,” Bridgetowne Estate’s celebration to welcome 2026, is set to take place on Dec. 31. Hosted by Macoy Dubs and MJ Lastimosa, the event will feature performances from musical acts who have triumphed this year, including Hey June, Angela Ken, Imago, Rob Deniel, and Bamboo. DJ Jimmy Nocon will be providing the beats. It will be held at the open grounds near The Victor statue. Guests can share their winning moments from 2025 and their hopes for the coming year at the Walk of Wins, an interactive holiday installation that creates a trail of light leading to The Victor. Fireworks and drone displays will also take place, syncing with The Victor’s projection mapping. Raffle prizes await attendees of the Bridgetowne New Year Countdown.