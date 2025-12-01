Style (12/01/25)

1 of 3

Flying Tiger presents European Christmas

DANISH brand Flying Tiger Copenhagen introduces its Designed With Love in Denmark collection to the Philippines, a new range created under the vision of the brand’s Head of Product Design, Lovorika Banovic. The range celebrates the charm of Scandinavian simplicity, functionality, and craftsmanship. Flying Tiger’s Christmas 2025 Collection features a festive mix of drinkware, décor, gifting essentials, kitchen items, and kids’ crafts. The drinkware line-up offers a range of playful and cozy holiday mugs, with designs inspired by Santa, Christmas trees, penguins, and classic “ugly sweater” patterns. The collection also includes creative options such as a DIY mug set that allows customers to paint and bake their own personalized design. Holiday decorators can choose from themed string lights, classic ornaments, and whimsical glass baubles in shapes such as gingerbread houses, candy canes, and even a festive sausage dog. Complementing these pieces are paper garlands, evergreen-style wreaths with red accents, and a cheerful LED Santa with a light-up Christmas tree. The kitchen and hosting range includes festive ceramic plates, embossed drinking glasses, and a variety of holiday-ready baking essentials, from tree-shaped tins and silicone molds to a complete Christmas baking kit with cutters and a rolling pin. Practical yet decorative items like Santa snack boxes, cookie jars, and gold-topped spoons add an extra seasonal touch. Highlights for soft decor and accessories include plush cushions and stockings in gingerbread and teddy-inspired designs, along with a multi-colored tote bag made from recycled cotton. Sustainable gifting options feature reusable cotton drawstring bags, embossed holiday gift bags, and a variety of recycled cotton ribbons. Wrapping papers come in festive motifs such as string lights, Christmas trees, and holiday stars, offering stylish and eco-friendly ways to present holiday gifts. The kids’ section includes DIY ornament sets, an interactive felt Christmas tree, and build-your-own baubles with wooden inserts. Fun stocking stuffers such as novelty pens, penguin erasers, themed pencils, plush notebooks, and snow globe-topped pens bring a twist to holiday gifting. In the Philippines, Flying Tiger Copenhagen is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Glorietta 3, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Vermosa, Ayala Malls Central Bloc Cebu, Ayala Malls Harbor Point, Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Ayala Malls Centrio, TriNoma, UP Town Center, SM Mall of Asia, SM Bicutan, SM Megamall, SM Manila, SM North EDSA, SM Sta. Mesa, SM Dasmariñas, SM Bacoor, SM Seaside Cebu, SM La Union, SM Davao, SM Laoag, Evia Lifestyle Center, Eastwood City Mall, Lucky Chinatown, Bonifacio High Street, Robinsons Galleria, Gateway Mall 2, Festival Mall, Century City Mall, Marquee Mall, Estancia Mall, Robinsons Manila, Limketkai Mall, and Vista Mall Sta. Rosa.

A gift of beauty from Rustan’s

LIGHT UP someone’s season with the gift of glow with products from Rustan Marketing Corporation. Start with Artdeco’s No Color Setting Powder that refines and perfects with its light-reflecting pigments. For hair concerns, the BaByliss Travel Pro Hair Dryer delivers salon-quality results in a portable size. Complete any hair routine with the Denman Brush Collection, featuring tools for every step: the D6 Shampoo Brush for cleansing, D90L Tangle Tamer Ultra for detangling, D3 Classic Styling Brush for that perfect blowout, and the D81M Grooming Brush for the finishing touch. For the head-to-toe radiance, Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or offers a golden glow that hydrates and illuminates the face, body, and hair with its signature blend of botanical oils and shimmer. Meanwhile, Filorga’s NCEF-Revitalize Serum works by harnessing advanced skincare science to restore firmness, tone, and luminosity. Top it all off with Givenchy Beauty’s Rose Perfecto Shine Serum Lipstick, a hybrid of makeup and skincare that leaves lips glossy, hydrated, and plump. For a final festive flourish, OPI’s Holiday 2025 Collection turns nails into a candy-coated dream, from peppermint reds to gingerbread browns. For fragrance, check out Mercedes-Benz Sea Eau de Parfum, Lacoste L.12.12 Silver Duo featuring Silver Grey (for him), and Silver Rose (for her). Other options include Kenzo L’Eau Pure Eau de Parfum with notes of mandarin, white lavender, and musk. Maison Margiela Replica Never-ending Summer Eau de Toilette has notes of bright citrus and a hint of sea breeze. Finally, try Van Cleef & Arpels Moonlight Patchouli Eau de Parfum, which blends patchouli, suede, and rose. For more information, visit www.rustanmarketingcorp.com.ph.

Gift local through Shopee

SHOPEE’S 12.12 sale has proudly Pinoy finds crafted by local entrepreneurs. From handcrafted accessories to artisanal treats, these items add a personal touch while supporting Filipino talent. Bring comfort and style with handwoven baskets, rattan organizers, and artisanal home pieces from Ilokana Handicrafts. Maybe they’d like the gift of natural, eco-friendly skincare sets from Human Nature, which include brightening face washes to soothing lotions. Artisanal tablea or single-origin coffee beans bring the taste of Philippine cacao and coffee from different regions, also available on the platform. Add a touch of sparkle to your friends’ holiday looks with handcrafted jewelry from Tala by Kyla, which has minimalist gold pieces, constellation necklaces, and themed collections. Friends who care about the planet might appreciate handcrafted vegan leather handbags, wallets, and accessories from Jacinto & Lirio. Wrapping up the eco-conscious gifts, try everyday bags and woven organizers from Remdavies, made from upcycled water hyacinth plants. “Every local product purchased this holiday season helps support a livelihood and uplifts the community behind it,” said Vincent Lee, country head of Shopee Philippines.