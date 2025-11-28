Stuff to Do (11/28/25)

1 of 2

Buy books at the National Bookstore fair at Gateway

AT THE Upper Ground B, Quantum Skyview, of Gateway Mall 2, National Bookstore is holding a book fair that runs until Nov. 30 during mall hours. The Sulit Reads Fair in Araneta City invites visitors to seek book hauls through their bundles and discounts, to save up for more gifts this holiday season.

Catch Raymond Lauchengco’s special concert

SINGER Raymond Lauchengco is showing his gratitude to all those who have supported him throughout the years with a grand birthday concert, Everybody Loves Raymond, on Nov. 28, a day before his 60th birthday. Sharing the stage at The Theater at Solaire with him are three performers he deeply admires: Sharon Cuneta, Ice Seguerra, and Mitch Valdes, among other surprise guests. “The repertoire is going to cover more genres, from the choir to Broadway, because I started out acting on stage,” he said. Tickets are available online at ticketworld.com.ph.

Go shopping at ArteFino for Christmas

ARTEFINO’S holiday edition, presented by ArteFino, is ongoing until Nov. 30. The fair opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m., except on Saturday when it closes at 10 p.m. Entrance is at P150, with all of the proceeds from ticket sales going to projects for communities affected by recent calamities.

Attend the Pinoy Playlist Music Fest

THE Pinoy Playlist Music Festival returns from Nov. 28 to 30 at the BGC Arts Center, Taguig. With the theme “Halo-halo, Sapin-sapin, Sabay-sabay,” it aims to celebrate the creativity and diversity of Filipino music. The festival will feature over 100 artists and groups, including KIKX and Day One, The Bloomfields, Tres Marias, Bugoy, and Gab Cabangon. The one-day pass costs P1,900, with a student rate of P750. The three-day festival pass is priced at P3,900. Tickets are available via www.bgcartscenter.org/ppmf2025 or at TicketWorld outlets.

Go to a free animation festival

CATCH the last day of MCADxMoving Image: Animation Festival of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). Indie animations Usahay (2022), Ewa (2023), and Anito (2016) will be presented on Nov. 28, 1 p.m. The MCADxMoving Image: Animation Festival is free and open to the public, and will be held at the Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila.

Listen to carols at The Peninsula

THE Peninsula Manila has been celebrating Christmas in November with some of Manila’s finest choirs performing in The Lobby. The carol-filled month will end with the Mapúa Cardinal Singers on Nov. 28. The performance will take place from 7 to 7:45 p.m., with P1,500 as the minimum consumption amount for each guest who dines at The Lobby.

Catch the last shows of rock opera Si Faust

FOLLOWING overwhelming audience response and a series of fully packed shows, Ateneo’s Arete has added two performances of the rock opera Si Faust (After Goethe) on Nov. 29 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The rock opera reimagines Goethe’s Faust with the music of the veteran heavy metal band Wolfgang. The show was created by Basti Artadi and Nelsito Gomez.

Listen to some poetry

THE Pandesal Forum at the Kamuning Bakery Cafe is presenting a poetry reading and book signing on Nov. 29, 1:30 to 2:20 p.m. This is held in support of the bilingual edition of poet, educator, writer, and director of the Poetry Festival of Singapore, Eric Tinsay Valles’ After the Fall/Despues dela caida. Among those present will be playwright/fictionist/essayist/board game designer/poet Dr. Joachim Emilio Antonio, poet and writer Ma. Vince Agcaoli, and special guest Constance See, the Ambassador of Singapore.

Watch a French film or two

THE 28th edition of the French Film Festival, Manila’s annual rendezvous for lovers of global cinema, is ongoing until Nov. 30 at SM Aura and SM City Manila Cinemas. The festival is a presentation of the Embassy of France in the Philippines and Micronesia in partnership with SM Supermalls and SM Cinema. This year’s selection spans newly released features, beloved classics, animated titles, and cross-cultural collaborations. Films include: Partir un jour by Amélie Bonnin (2025), 13 jours 13 nuits by Martin Bourboulon (2025), La Petite Dernière by Hafsia Herzi (2025), Coutures by Alice Winocour (2026), Elsewhere at Night by Marianne Métivier (2025), Dracula by Luc Besson (2025), La Plus Précieuse des Marchandises by Michel Hazanavicius (2024), Le Roi et l’Oiseau by Paul Grimault (1980), Le Pharaon by Michel Ocelot (2022), Call My Agent (Erik Matti), and Dix pour cent (Cédric Klapisch). Screenings continue from Dec. 1-6 at the Alliance Française de Manille, with special programs also held at UPFI (Nov. 25-26) and Benilde School of Design and Arts (Nov. 28). For the 28th French Film Festival screenings, at SM Aura and SM City Manila, admission is free. For schedules and information on the festival events, visit the French Embassy’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FrenchEmbassyPH.

See Teatro Meron stage Ang Medea

TEATRO MERON is presenting Ang Medea, a restaging of Euripides’ classic, translated into Filipino by the late National Artist for Theater Rolando S. Tinio. Fresh from last year’s sold-out run, this production returns with a cast of theater veterans led by Miren Alvarez-Fabregas as Medea, with Teroy Guzman, Yan Yuzon, Bryan Sy, Joseph dela Cruz, Katski Flores, Gold Soon, Pickles Leonidas, and Joel Macaventa. The director is Ron Capinding, founder and artistic director of Teatro Meron. Performances run until Nov. 28 at the Special Exhibition Hall of The Mind Museum, Bonifacio Global City. Tickets and schedules are available via Ticket2Me.

Enjoy Dulaang UP’s twin bill

A TWIN BILL, titled Para Kay Tony: Tungo sa Ginintuang Alaala, featuring classic plays will pay homage to Dulaang UP founder and National Artist for Theater Antonio “Tony” Mabesa. The first half is a staging of Kalahating Oras sa Isang Kumbento by Filipino playwright Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero as translated by Lilia F. Antonio. The story follows Yolanda, a student at a convent school, who seeks comfort and companionship after being expelled. University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Theatre Arts student Lloyd Sarmiento Uy serves as director. The second play features National Artist Rolando Tinio’s May Katwiran ang Katwiran, about Senyor, a wealthy haciendero who persuades his servant to join him on a journey across the mountains. The staging is directed by Theatre Arts student MJ Briones. The production runs until Nov. 30 at the IBG-KAL Theater, UP Diliman.

Have a family-friendly evening at the theater

MANY YEARS AFTER Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 2017, Newport World Resorts’ production company, Full House Theater Company, has returned to family-oriented productions with Shrek The Musical at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Younger audiences will delight in the slapstick antics and fairytale creatures, while older viewers catch the clever writing, sly wordplay, and lessons embedded in the story. This allows the show to resonate as a true family experience. The musical stars Jaime Wilson as Shrek and Topper Fabregas as Donkey. Shrek The Musical is based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig. It features book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. Tickets are available at Ticketworld, Newport World Resorts Box Office, and Helixpay. They range in price from P1,500 to P4,500. For inquiries, contact Customer Care at 7908-8888 or info@fhtcentertainment.com.

Watch TP’s musical on Gregoria de Jesus

TANGHALANG PILIPINO’S (TP) newest production for its 39th season is a groundbreaking original musical that reimagines the life of revolutionary Gregoria de Jesus through the sound of Pinoy pop music. With music by Nica del Rosario and Matthew Chang, and a book by Nicanor Tiongson and Eljay Deldoc, the show stars Marynor Madamesila and is directed by Delphine Buencamino. It is ongoing until Dec. 14, with performances at 3 and 8 p.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater), CCP Complex, Pasay City. VIP tickets cost P2,000 while regular tickets are P1,800.