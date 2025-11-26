Arts & Culture (11/26/25)

1 of 9

Solidaridad sold to Congressman Leviste

THE 60-year-old Solidaridad Bookshop, founded by the late National Artist for Literature F. Sionil José, has been sold to Batangas Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste, who is also the founder of Solar Philippines and son of Senator Loren Legarda. This was announced on the bookshop’s Facebook page. In a statement, Mr. Leviste said, “We thank the José family for entrusting us with Solidaridad. We hope they can remain involved and help ensure that the Bookshop’s operations stay true to its history and the legacy of F. Sionil José.” Solidaridad was established in June 1965 by F. Sionil José and his wife, Teresita J. José, who both dreamed that Filipinos read more often. It was named after La Solidaridad, the bi-weekly Spanish era newspaper published by the Propaganda Movement, which was led by Filipino intellectuals in Europe such as Jose P. Rizal and Marcelo H. del Pilar. Antonio J. José, the second-generation owner, took over the reins from his parents, who both passed in 2022, about 12 years ago after living overseas. Mr. José was the only sibling who returned to the Philippines to manage Solidaridad and care for his parents. The rest are overseas. No one in his family — including his nephews, nieces, and daughters — is interested in continuing the business, he told BusinessWorld in an interview last September. “I’m not getting any younger,” he said. “It was a very hard and sad decision for us to sell it.”

Tukod Foundation auctions Mañosa sculptures

THE Tukod Foundation, the nonprofit foundation of National Artist for Architecture Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa, has officially launched its inaugural annual fundraiser called “Tanaw.” The silent auction features archival Bobi Toys sculptures, and a supper club in collaboration with TOYO, focusing on funding the foundation’s vision for Bayay Halian — a climate-resilient school, creative space, and community kitchen on Halian Island. The project is dedicated to regenerating island traditions and providing culture-based climate education for young people in Siargao, a region ravaged by Typhoon Odette in 2021. The auction — which will have rare, large-scale sculptures from Mañosa’s personal archives — will be hosted online by Leon Gallery. The silent auction is open to the public until Dec. 13, with bidding conducted through https://leon-gallery.com/auctions.

UP Manila Chorale to perform at The M

TO FILL the galleries with the spirit of Christmas, the UP Manila Chorale is transforming the Metropolitan Museum of Manila into a concert hall. They will be performing holiday carols, led by music director John Steven Verrosa, with tickets to the museum allowing visitors access to the current exhibitions and the chorale’s concert. Titled Deck the Halls, the show takes place on Dec. 6 from 4 to 5 p.m. Tickets cost P550, and are available via The M’s website.

The Pen mounts 40th Christmas concert

THE 40th Christmas season at The Peninsula Manila is bringing together the Manila Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Jonathan Velasco, mezzo sopranos Cris Villonco and Yanah Laurel, and the 50-voice Ateneo Chamber Singers. The program of the Christmas Concert at The Pen will weave together carols, film and Disney favorites, light opera, and holiday pieces, like the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. The concert takes place on Dec. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Lobby. Table reservations for a set deluxe festive merienda menu cost P20,000 (Upper Lobby) and P30,000 (Main Lobby) for four, and P75,000 for 10. For inquiries, call 8887-2888, extension 7410, e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com, or visit the website peninsula.com.

Group show about time at MO_Space

AT THE Main Gallery and Gallery 2 of MO_Space is a group exhibition titled When Time Becomes Space, which opened over the weekend. The show aims to reflect how time shapes human lives and experiences. Here, the 14 artists that try to directly confront time using space are Buen Calubayan, Datu Arellano, Dina Gadia, Gerardo Tan, Henrielle Baltazar Pagkaliwangan, Jemima Yabes, Liling Liu, Lou Lim, Maria Cruz, Nilo Ilarde, Oca Villamiel, Pam Yan Santos, Poklong Anading, and Tony Godfrey. When Time Becomes Space is open for public viewing at MO_Space, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, until Dec. 31.

The Mind Museum offers all-day passes

THIS holiday season, The Mind Museum is inviting families to visit its interactive exhibits, immersive galleries, and programs using holiday promos. These include a set of four all-day passes for P2,300. All-day pass gift certificates also cost P600 each. The promos are available until Jan. 11, 2026. The gift certificates are open-dated, which means the all-day passes can be used any time the museum is open. Full details are available via www.themindmuseum.org.

Coffee Artists PH exhibit at Summit Hotel GH

PRESENTED by Robinsons Land’s ARTablado and Summit Hotel Greenhills is the exhibit Brewing Joy – A Holiday Coffee Art Exhibit, featuring the works of Coffee Artists PH (CAPH). Held at the hotel’s Red Gallery the exhibit highlights the artistic versatility of coffee and reinforces the idea that innovative art can emerge from accessible everyday materials. There are 37 participating artists showing over 60 art pieces created in 2025. All proceeds from a special auction will be donated to Summit Hotel Greenhills’ partner beneficiaries, Anawim Lay Missions, an organization dedicated to providing a loving home for the elderly; and Bahay Aruga, a halfway house for children with cancer. The show runs until Feb. 1, 2026, at the Summit Hotel Greenhills, 13 Annapolis St., Greenhills, San Juan.

Ang INK celebrates Robert Alejandro’s legacy

FOR its 2025 annual exhibit, children’s illustrators group Ang Ilustrador Ng Kabataan (Ang INK) has partnered with All Together in Dignity (ATD) Fourth World – Philippines and Museo Pambata to pay tribute to the late award-winning graphic artist, illustrator, painter, and crafter Robert A. Alejandro. The exhibit, titled Guhit, Bulilit, Guhit! Ang Buhay na Pag-ibig ni Kuya Robert is a celebration of the artist’s enduring legacy in the communities that he loved: children and art. Alongside the exhibit of 61 new works by Ang INK members, Mr. Alejandro’s photos, videos, and artworks from ATD archives will also be on display, interspersed with short stories from the community on how he touched their lives. It runs until Feb. 7, 2026, at the Balay Yatu Mini Galleries at the Museo Pambata, Roxas Boulevard cor. South Drive, Manila.

British Council reveals UK-PHL artistic collabs

THE British Council has announced the recipients of grants through the 2025 Connections Through Culture (CTC) Program, which supports a new wave of artistic collaborations between the United Kingdom and international partners. This year, 127 projects have been awarded grants globally, with nine from the Philippines. They are: Mark Salvatus for the Studio Voltaire Residency, ELEPHANT for the INFERNO Summit, Mt. Cloud Bookshop with UK’s Young Identity, Alain Zedrick Camiling with Dr. Aleksandr Brkic for a knowledge exchange in arts management, Roselle Pineda with UK’s Spark Opera for a queer program, Laurice Jamero of The Manila Research Observatory with Christopher Chadwick of Hatch for Island Voices, Jett Ilagan with UK’s Sonica Glasgow for sonic_imprints, Art Relief Mobile Kitchen with UK’s Rhine Bernardino for the Floating Art Lab, and the Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia with UK’s Francesca Humi for Unpacking Resilience.